Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to maintain their perfect start to the Bundesliga season when they travel to Bochum on Saturday. The Black and Yellows have won their first game of the season 1-0 over Koln and will be looking to extend their nine-match unbeaten run in the league across this season and the last.
Dortmund are the clear favorites to win this game, but Bochum will be hoping to cause an upset. The hosts though have struggled at the start of the season, losing to Bielefeld on penalties in the DFB Pokal before a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Stuttgart away from home.
how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Bochum vs Dortmund kick-off time
|Date:
|August 26, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|9.30am EDT
|Venue:
|Vonovia Ruhrstadion
The game between Bochum and Dortmund will be played at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Saturday. Kick-off is at 9.30am EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch Bochum vs Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels and the streaming platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Bochum team news
After the disappointing result last weekend, Thomas Letsch is expected to make changes. Philipp Hofmann, however, is expected to remain the central forward in the starting lineup.
Bochum kicked off the season with multiple players sidelined due to injuries. Matus Bero, Moritz-Broni Kwarteng, Tim Oermann, and Mohammed Tolba were all absent during the heavy defeat at Stuttgart.
Bochum predicted XI: Reimann; Masovic, Ordets, Bernardo; Passlack, Losilla, Stoger, Wittek; Asano, Antwi-Adjei; Hofmann
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Riemann, Esser, Thiede, Heufke
|Defenders:
|Gamboa, Soares, Mašović, Bernardo, Passlack, Osei-Tutu, Ordets, Römling, Schlotterbeck, Wittek, Loosli
|Midfielders:
|Osterhage, Stöger, Losilla, Förster, Daschner, Antwi-Adjei, Pannewig
|Forwards:
|Zoller, Asano, Hartwig, Broschinski, Hofmann, Mousset
Dortmund team news
Dortmund's recent addition Marcel Sabitzer is set to maintain his role in front of the defence, partnering with Emre Can.
The German club also faces multiple injury challenges, as Julien Duranville, Thomas Meunier, Giovanni Reyna, and Mateu Morey Bauza are all understood to be unavailable for Saturday's match.
Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Sule, Hummels, Bensebaini; Sabitzer, Can; Malen, Reus, Brandt; Haller
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Meyer, Lotka, Ostrzinski, Kobel
|Defenders:
|Sule, Hummels, Coulibaly, Papadopoulos, Wolf, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Schlotterbeck
|Midfielders:
|Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt
|Forwards:
|Reus, Malen, Adeyemi, Haller, Hazard, Moukoko
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 2023
|Bochum 1 - 1 Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|February 2023
|Bochum 1 - 2 Borussia Dortmund
|DFB Pokal
|November 2022
|Borussia Dortmund 3 - 0 Bochum
|Bundesliga
|April 2022
|Borussia Dortmund 3 - 4 Bochum
|Bundesliga
|December 2021
|Bochum 1 - 1 Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga