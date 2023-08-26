Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bochum and Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to maintain their perfect start to the Bundesliga season when they travel to Bochum on Saturday. The Black and Yellows have won their first game of the season 1-0 over Koln and will be looking to extend their nine-match unbeaten run in the league across this season and the last.

Dortmund are the clear favorites to win this game, but Bochum will be hoping to cause an upset. The hosts though have struggled at the start of the season, losing to Bielefeld on penalties in the DFB Pokal before a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Stuttgart away from home.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bochum vs Dortmund kick-off time

Date: August 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 9.30am EDT Venue: Vonovia Ruhrstadion

The game between Bochum and Dortmund will be played at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Saturday. Kick-off is at 9.30am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Bochum vs Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels and the streaming platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bochum team news

After the disappointing result last weekend, Thomas Letsch is expected to make changes. Philipp Hofmann, however, is expected to remain the central forward in the starting lineup.

Bochum kicked off the season with multiple players sidelined due to injuries. Matus Bero, Moritz-Broni Kwarteng, Tim Oermann, and Mohammed Tolba were all absent during the heavy defeat at Stuttgart.

Bochum predicted XI: Reimann; Masovic, Ordets, Bernardo; Passlack, Losilla, Stoger, Wittek; Asano, Antwi-Adjei; Hofmann

Position Players Goalkeepers: Riemann, Esser, Thiede, Heufke Defenders: Gamboa, Soares, Mašović, Bernardo, Passlack, Osei-Tutu, Ordets, Römling, Schlotterbeck, Wittek, Loosli Midfielders: Osterhage, Stöger, Losilla, Förster, Daschner, Antwi-Adjei, Pannewig Forwards: Zoller, Asano, Hartwig, Broschinski, Hofmann, Mousset

Dortmund team news

Dortmund's recent addition Marcel Sabitzer is set to maintain his role in front of the defence, partnering with Emre Can.

The German club also faces multiple injury challenges, as Julien Duranville, Thomas Meunier, Giovanni Reyna, and Mateu Morey Bauza are all understood to be unavailable for Saturday's match.

Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Sule, Hummels, Bensebaini; Sabitzer, Can; Malen, Reus, Brandt; Haller

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meyer, Lotka, Ostrzinski, Kobel Defenders: Sule, Hummels, Coulibaly, Papadopoulos, Wolf, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Schlotterbeck Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt Forwards: Reus, Malen, Adeyemi, Haller, Hazard, Moukoko

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2023 Bochum 1 - 1 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga February 2023 Bochum 1 - 2 Borussia Dortmund DFB Pokal November 2022 Borussia Dortmund 3 - 0 Bochum Bundesliga April 2022 Borussia Dortmund 3 - 4 Bochum Bundesliga December 2021 Bochum 1 - 1 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga

