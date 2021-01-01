Boca Juniors vs River Plate on US TV: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

While both Superclasico rivals have one eye on their upcoming Libertadores matches, they will still be desperate to put in a strong display

Argentine football continues across the festive season this December and January with the playing of the Copa Diego Armando Maradona.

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season.

The Copa Superliga was scheduled to follow on from the regular campaign, but was scrapped after just one game as football came to a halt.

This season’s action began with a new cup format, renamed after Diego Maradona following his death in November, where six groups of four teams competed for 12 places in the Campeon de Copa phase.

This next step consists of two groups of six teams and the winner of each will play in a final clash on January 17.

The winner of the Campeon phase will then qualify for the 2021 Copa Libertadores.

There is also a Sudamericana spot open to the sides disputing the Complementary phase, which is exactly the same in format and includes all the teams that failed to qualify for the Campeon phase.

It is expected that the new season of the next Primera Division will then follow in March 2021.

Fanatiz has the rights to the Copa de la Liga Profesional worldwide, excluding , , , , Israel, , and the Balkans.

How to watch Boca vs River on US TV

The Superclasico fixture between Boca Juniors and River Plate is Argentina's showpiece clash, bringing together the nation's two biggest clubs who have disputed one of the world's fiercest rivalries for over a century.

Saturday's game, though, the first played between the two since 2019, will take on a slightly different look.

Covid-19 restrictions means that Boca's famed Bombonera home will be shorn of its usual passionate support, stripping the Superclasico of its usual colour and noise.

Both Boca and River, meanwhile, have their minds elsewhere during this Copa Maradona despite playing in the decisive Championship phase - the sides currently sit joint-top of the group with only two games remaining - as their Copa Libertadores semi-finals with Santos and Palmeiras respectively approach midweek.

Plenty of squad rotation is therefore expected for Saturday's crunch match, with the two sides focused first and foremost on their Copa aspirations.

But that will not affect the commitment of those picked to walk out at the Bombonera, with expectations as high as ever in this most hard-fought of derbies.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel January 2 4:30pm/7:30pm Boca Juniors vs River Plate Fanatiz

Boca vs River team news and preview

Boca are set to rest a handful of key players for River's visit, including veteran captain Carlos Tevez.

Mauro Zarate and Ramon Abila are likely to start up front in Tevez's place, while Edwin Cardona will have the chance to shine after losing ground in the Boca starting XI in recent weeks.

River coach Marcelo Gallardo trained during the week with an almost entirely changed, experimental first team, but it remains to be seen whether more established names such as Matias Suarez or Robert Rojas eventually push their way into contention to form a more familiar side.

The Millonario will definitely be without injured defensive duo Fabricio Angileri and Milton Casco as well as Lucas Pratto, who sealed a move to at the end of December.

What other Copa Diego Armando Maradona matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel January 2 12:30pm/3:30pm Rosario Central vs Defensa y Justicia Fanatiz January 3 12:10pm/3:10pm Independiente vs Fanatiz January 3 2:20pm/5:20pm Patronato vs Lanus Fanatiz January 3 2:20pm/5:20pm Newell's Old Boys vs Velez Sarsfield Fanatiz January 3 4:30pm/7:30pm Central Cordoba vs Racing Club Fanatiz January 4 12:10pm/3:10pm Aldosivi vs Union Fanatiz January 4 2:20pm/5:20pm San Lorenzo vs Gimnasia Fanatiz January 4 4:30pm/7:30pm Talleres vs Banfield Fanatiz January 5 2:20pm/5:20pm Godoy Cruz vs Estudiantes Fanatiz January 5 2:20pm/5:20pm Huracan vs Argentinos Fanatiz January 5 4:30pm/7:30pm Atletico Tucuman vs Colon Fanatiz

