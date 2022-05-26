Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

When these sides met on the first matchday of group play, the Colombian side took a 2-0 win, with late goals from Guillermo Burdisso and Jhon Vasquez

The group stage of the Copa Libertadores concludes this week, with Boca Juniors taking on Deportivo Cali. Deportivo Cali currently leads Group E, while Boca Juniors is in third place.

When these sides met on the first matchday of group play, Deportivo Cali emerged with a 2-0 win, led by two late goals from Guillermo Burdisso and Jhon Vásquez.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Boca Juniors roster Goalkeepers Rossi, Brey, García, Olguín Defenders Weigandt, Sandez, Figal, Zambrano, Rojo, Garcia, Advincula, Fabra, Izquierdoz, Ávila, Aranda Midfielders Fernandez, Salvio, Romero, Rolon, Molinas, Ramirez, Campuzano, Alvariño, Varela, Velurtas, Vega, Medina Forwards Zeballos, Benedetto, Orsini, Briasco, Vazquez

Argentina’s Boca Juniors currently sit one point back of the leaders in Group E, with two wins, one draw and two losses in five matches. As of now, the team would qualify for the Copa Sudamericana based on its performance, though that could all change with a win in this contest.

This team has had a lot of success in the Copa Libertadores, with six titles in this competition. The most recent one came in 2007.

In domestic play, the team is currently in second place in its division of Argentina’s top flight, one point back of leader Estudiantes.

Predicted Boca Juniors starting XI: Advíncula, Zambrano, Izquierdoz, Fabra, Verla, Salvio, Fernandez, Romero, Zeballos, Benedetto; Rossi

Position Deportivo Cali roster Goalkeepers Acevedo, De Amores Defenders Marsiglia, Burdisso, Nazarith, Gutierrez, Segura, Montano, Mafla, Moreno, Gonzalez Midfielders Cifuentes, Camargo, Ortega, Franco, Gonzalez, Luna, Velasco, Congo, Robles, Tello, Cabezas Forwards Caldera, Rodríguez, Gonzalez, Mosquera, Vuletich, Vásquez, Gutierrez, Ramos, Mina

Deportivo Cali is tied in points with Corinthians in Group E of the Copa Libertadores, but the team has a goal differential that’s three goals better than the Brazilian side.

The Colombian side’s best showings in this event came last century, when it finished as the runners-up in 1978 and 1999.

As for its current run in domestic play, the Colombian Apertura isn’t going Deportivo Cali’s way. The team is in 19th out of 20 teams right now, with just four wins in 20 matches. It’s a far cry from the success that the team is having in this tournament.

Predicted Deportivo Cali starting XI: Gutierrez, Nazarit, Caldera Alvis, Velasco Bonilla, Camargo Rodríguez, Congo Caicedo, Vasquez, Teo, Mosquera, González; de Amores

Last five results

Boca Juniors results Deportivo Cali results Boca Juniors 3-0 Tigre (May 22) Deportivo Cali 3-0 Always Ready (May 19) Boca Juniors 1-1 Corinthians (May 18) Patriotas 3-0 Deportivo Cali (May 15) Boca Juniors 0 (6)-(5) 0 Racing Club (May 14) Fortaleza 1-1 Deportivo Cali (May 12) Boca Juniors 2-0 Defensa y Justicia (May 10) Deportivo Cali 1-1 Santa Fe (May 7) Tigre 0-2 Boca Juniors (May 7) Deportivo Cali 0-0 Corinthians (May 8)

Head-to-head