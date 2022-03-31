Blow for Leicester City as Nigeria star Ndidi ruled out for remainder of season

Wilfred Ndidi will miss the rest of the 2021-22 campaign due to injury, Premier League side Leicester City have confirmed.

The Nigeria international suffered a knee injury in the club’s 2-1 defeat to Rennes in a Europa Conference League clash – and was subsequently replaced by James Maddison on the hour mark.

That knock saw the 25-year-old ruled out of the just concluded 2022 Fifa World Cup playoff - where Nigeria failed against Ghana.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers disclosed the former Genk star will play no part in the remaining part of the current campaign.

“Wilfred Ndidi, unfortunately, will be out for the season, it’s a shame for us but he’ll get ready for next season,” Rodgers told the media as per Leicester City website.

“It’s unfortunate. He’s been a brilliant player for me in my time here. He picked up a nasty injury that he's had to have surgery on and he’ll recover now until June.”

Ndidi has been a consistent performer since teaming up with the club from the Belgians.

In his absence, Senegal international Papy Mendy - who had been shut out of Leicester’s starting XI due to Ndidi’s blistering form will now be looked upon for inspiration alongside Cote d’Ivoire prospect Wesley Fofana.

"On the other side, Papy Mendy has come in and done great, and been very unfortunate,” he continued.

“We thought he was leaving in the summer, he wasn't in the squad, and didn't hardly play virtually for the first half of the season, apart from international games.

"He's done great for Senegal, he's come back, but he's always been a brilliant professional, so we gain a player in him and he's done very, very well since he's come back into the squad.

“The players are starting to come back now which is great. Jonny Evans will be available, whether he plays the whole game, or not, or starts or comes off the bench we’ll see.

“It’s great to have him back, he had 60 plus minutes for the international team and looks very, very good, so we’ll have to build him up. Wesley Fofana will be back involved as well. We’re starting to get players back.”

As things stand, City are 10th in the Premier League log having accrued 36 points from 27 matches.

Victory over the Red Devils will see them move up the log in their quest to secure a place in Europe next season.