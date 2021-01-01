Blow for Chelsea as Thiago Silva limps off injured in Champions League final

The 36-year-old appeared to suffer a groin injury when winning an aerial challenge late in the first half

Chelsea were dealt a major blow just before half-time of the Champions League final when Thiago Silva limped off with an injury against Manchester City.

The veteran defender appeared to be injured when he jumped over Phil Foden to win a header, limping away from the aerial challenge.

Silva was unable to continue in the showpiece match, and had to be replaced by Andreas Christensen in the 39th minute.

How was Silva injured?

After winning the aerial challenge against Foden, Silva went down with what appeared to be a groin injury and received treatment on the pitch.

The 36-year-old momentarily returned to the pitch but within moments he was down on the pitch again, unable to continue.

Christensen, who himself has not played since early May due to an injury, was brought on to replace his veteran team-mate.

Silva was naturally distraught to be withdrawn in a European final, and was seen with his head in his hands on the sideline.

More to follow...