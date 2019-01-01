Black Queens offered qualification for 2019 All African Games

A new development at Caf came in favour of Ghana’s women team as well as others ahead of the Games in Morocco

Ghana's Black Queens have qualified for the upcoming All African Games holding in Morocco later this year.

This comes as a result of Caf’s decision to scrap qualifiers for the competition, using instead the Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) as criteria.

Thus, all the teams that participated in the AWCON 2018 held in Ghana have automatically qualified for the 2019 All African Games.

Winners Nigeria, runners-up South Africa, hosts Ghana, Mali, Zambia, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea and Algeria will be present in Rabat, Morocco.

The 2019 All African Games will run from August 23 to September 3, with 53 nations participating.