Birmingham City vs West Brom: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Championship
St Andrew's Stadium
Koji Miyoshi Birmingham 10032023(C)Getty Images
Birmingham CityWest Bromwich AlbionChampionshipBirmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion

How to watch the Championship match between Birmingham and West Brom, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Birmingham City and West Brom will be looking to climb the 2023-24 Championship standings when they lock horns at St. Andrew's on Friday.

John Eustace's Blues are 12th with 15 points from 10 games, while the Baggies have a point in surplus from as many games but are seven positions higher on the standings.

Birmingham come into the tie on the back of a 4-1 thrashing of Huddersfield Town, with West Brom beating Sheffield Wednesday by a solitary goal in their last outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Birmingham vs West Brom kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 6, 2023
Kick-off time:3 pm ET
Venue:St. Andrew's

The Championship match between Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion will be played at St. Andrew's football stadium in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on October 6 in the United States (US).

How to watch Birmingham vs West Brom online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The game is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Birmingham team news

Eustace is likely to call upon the same lineup from the Huddersfield win.

With that, the Birmingham boss would continue to deploy Siriki Dembele as a center-forward, with Juninho Bacuna keeping his place ahead of Oliver Burke on the left wing.

Birmingham possible XI: Ruddy; Drameh, Sanderson, Long, Longelo; Sunjic, Bielik; Miyoshi, Stansfield, Bacuna; Dembele

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Etheridge, Ruddy, Jeacock
Defenders:Sanderson, Aiwu, Roberts, Long, Buchanan, Longelo, Laird, Drameh, Oakley
Midfielders:Bielik, Sunjic, Chang, Bacuna, James, Hall, Gardner, Khela, Miyoshi, Anderson, Dembele
Forwards:Roberts, Burke, Hogan, Stansfield, Jutkiewicz

West Brom team news

Jeremy Sarmiento is ruled out with a muscle injury for at least a few weeks, with Albion boss Carlos Corberan not expected to bring in many changes.

Conor Townsend can possibly reclaim a place at left full-back from Matt Phillips, while the likes of Nathaniel Chalobah and Grady Diangana could be used to freshen things up in midfield.

West Brom possible XI: Palmer; Kipre, Bartley, Pieters; Furlong, Yokuslu, Mowatt, Phillips; Thomas-Asante, Swift; Wallace

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Griffiths, Palmer, Cann
Defenders:Ajayi, Kipre, Taylor, Bartley, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly
Midfielders:Yokuslu, Chalobah, Swift, Mowatt, Molumby, Fellows, Reach, Wallace, Diangana, Phillips
Forwards:Dike, Maja, Thomas-Asante

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Feb 10, 2023Birmingham City 2-0 West Bromwich AlbionChampionship
Sep 14, 2022West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Birmingham CityChampionship
Apr 3, 2022Birmingham City 1-0 West Bromwich AlbionChampionship
Oct 15, 2021West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Birmingham CityChampionship
Jul 31, 2021Birmingham City 0-4 West Bromwich AlbionClub Friendlies

