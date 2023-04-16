Big injury BLOW for Arsenal! Oleksandr Zinchenko to miss vital West Ham clash with groin problem

Oleksandr Zinchenko will miss Arsenal's vital Premier League game with West Ham on Sunday at the London Stadium due to a groin injury.

WHAT HAPPENED? Zinchenko sustained a groin injury against Liverpool last week as the Gunners drew 2-2 at Anfield. He has now been ruled out of the clash with the Hammers on Sunday as Mikel Arteta's side look to respond to Manchester City's 3-1 win over Leicester on Saturday - the Gunners have claimed in a statement that his absence is precautionary.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are currently three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, and will hope to respond in kind to their victory over Leicester. The Gunners play Southampton on Friday and will then meet City, with The Athletic reporting that the Ukraine international could return for the game against the Saints. He has been replaced in the team against the Hammers by Kieran Tierney in a like-for-like swap.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Zinchenko has started 22 games this season for the Gunners and has been central to their incredible form. They are currently on an eight-match unbeaten run, although Zinchenko was directly at fault for Liverpool's late equaliser at Anfield last weekend, as he was beaten by Trent Alexander-Arnold before he crossed for Roberto Firmino to head in, leaving the left-back in tears after he was substitued.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? After playing West Ham on Sunday, the Gunners will have a further chance to extend their lead over Manchester City as they face Southampton on Friday, while City are in FA Cup action; the two title rivals will meet on April 26 at the Etihad Stadium.