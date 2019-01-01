Bifouma scores while Acquah grabs assist as Yeni Malatyaspor thrash Kayserispor

The Congo and Ghana internationals delivered impressive performances as Sergen Yalcın’s men secured a comfortable home victory

Thievy Bifouma was one of the scorers while Afriyie Acquah provided an assist in Yeni Malatyaspor’s 4-0 thumping of Kayserispor in Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

The Congo and internationals combined well to help Sergen Yalcın’s men extend their winning run to three games.

The hosts raced into the lead through Mitchell Donald in the 14th minute of the encounter before Adis Jahovic doubled the lead from the penalty spot.

Acquah then set up Bifoum, who replaced Ivorian Moryke Fofana in the 64th minute, to score the third goal for Malatyaspor before Silviu Lung sealed the victory after turning the ball into his own net.

Acquah featured throughout the game while Togo and former Premier League star Emmanuel Adebayor was not listed for the match.

The win ensured Yeni Malatyaspor climbed to third spot in the Super Lig table after taking their points tally to 16 from nine games.

The African stars will hope to maintain their forms when the Malatya based-club take on Kasımpasa in their next league game on November 3.