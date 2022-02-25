Bielsa admits worries over Leeds form amid slide down Premier League table

Marcelo Bielsa has admitted that he is concerned by Leeds United's lack of form, as the Whites find themselves drawn into the heat of a Premier League relegation battle, though the Argentine insists he has no plans to fold and walk away.

The Elland Road outfit have lost four of their past five matches in the top flight, and sit three points above the drop zone in the wake of a 6-0 thrashing by Liverpool.

Shorn of key faces such as Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford for much of the season, Bielsa's side have struggled for form - and in a lengthy pre-match examination ahead of this weekend's clash with Tottenham, the manager addressed his side's worsening woes.

What has been said?

"In these four years, I have received criticisms or demands that are exactly the same," the former Argentina and Chile boss stated. "In this case they are a lot more justified as the consequences of what's being done badly are a lot bigger.

"But they are the same problems that at some point we have already suffered and we were able to overcome. In moments like this when the confidence is lost in the leader, which is natural and logical, how can I defend myself with a team that has conceded the most goals in the Premier League?

"I try to resolve it daily. As I reiterate, when you are the conductor in a bad situation, nobody trusts in what you say. What I am also sure of is that, if I stop doing what I believe in, which is what you are asking me, the situation instead of improving is going to be even worse."

Manager adamantly defends approach

Since taking the reins in West Yorkshire, Bielsa has developed a reputation for take-no-prisoners football as wildly entertaining as it is strikingly exploitable - and the veteran coach added that he saw no reason to abandon his methods even in the face of tough results.

"The style, the model has already shown that it can work in the Premier League," said the 66-year-old. "The more adverse the situation is, the more I fortify myself to face it.

"The effort and the willingness of the team can't be judged or doubted because they have been the most intense team in their performance in the Premier League across two years."

The bigger picture

Having guided Leeds back to the Premier League, Bielsa is likely already assured of cult status within the city - but a failure to add to a squad already ravaged by injuries during the January transfer window does look to have tested the patience of some supporters.

Coupled with the fact that the Argentine seldom signs more than a one-year deal, there is talk that this could well be his final season at the helm, regardless of whether the Whites survive their brush with the bottom or not.

One man who has rubbished suggestions he could succeed Bielsa if so however is Jesse Marsch, with the ex-RB Leipzig boss pouring cold water on speculation he could take the reins at Elland Road.

