Bidvest Wits draw Horoya AC in Caf Confederation Cup group stages

The Students have discovered their opponents for the continental competition in a draw which was conducted on Tuesday afternoon

South African club have been drawn in Group C in the 2019/20 Caf Confederation Cup group stages.

The Students were pitted alongside Horoya AC, El Nasr and Djoliba AC de Bamako.

Gavin Hunt's men will want to make the most of this opportunity, which will be their first group stage phase since participating in continental competitions.

However, they will have to at their best as Horoya are considered one of the most experienced sides in the group.

Horoya are known to South African football fans after playing in the Caf last season.

But they failed to get past the preliminary rounds this term and were relegated to the Caf Confederation Cup to play the play-offs where they did enough to qualify for the group stages.

Horoya are the 16-time Guinea champions while Djoliba AC are a team from Mali who reached the final of the Caf Confederation Cup in 2012.

El Nasr are a Libyan team that were crowned Libyan Premier League champions in 2018.

The top two teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament - meaning the format hasn't changed from the previous year.

According to Caf, the first batch of this year's group stage matches will be played on December 1.

The matches will go on throughout the festive season, giving Hunt and his charges little time to rest in between the Caf Confederation Cup and their domestic fixtures.