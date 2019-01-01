'Beyond anything I've ever witnessed' - Kompany hails Man City performance

The champions moved four points off the top of the table in a crucial encounter with the league-leaders, securing a 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City's performance against Liverpool on Thursday was beyond anything Vincent Komapny has ever witnessed, the defender has revealed.

City claimed a 2-1 victory over the league-leaders thanks to a first-half strike from Sergio Aguero and a Leroy Sane effort after the break after Liverpool had equalised through Roberto Firmino.

The win took them to within four points of the Reds on a crucial evening in the Premier League title race. Had Pep Guardiola's side lost they would have fallen 10 points behind Liverpool, but Kompany was able to skipper the Citizens to victory and end a run of four games without a win against the Anfield club.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game at the Etihad Stadium, Kompany said: "We went toe-to-toe with a very aggressive, very physical team and I think we matched them for everything if not more.

"The result is the result - it's still in their hands. But the performance was beyond anything I've ever witnessed today."

Liverpool had the better of the opening encounters and nearly took the lead after John Stones' clearance deflected off of Ederson and came 11 millimetres from crossing the line, but the defender was able to scramble the ball clear.

City rallied though and ended the game with nine shots to Liverpool's seven, enjoying slightly more possession in the second half too.

When asked where the performance came from, Kompany replied: "It came from the guts, that's it.

"We've said before we know the 12th man is more than just the fans. It's something from within, it's desire, it's something you can't describe and today it was there and it made us a better team. We're a better team when we play with emotion."

The Belgium international unnerved some supporters with a strong tackle on Mohamed Salah during the game. He saw yellow for the challenge but said he felt it was a good tackle.

"On the pitch I felt I got the ball, maybe a bit of the man but it wasn't naughty or I didn't try to injure him that's for sure," the centre-back continued. "But it was that or let him go through on goal and the decision was made very quickly in my head."