Better than Cristiano Ronaldo! FIFA cult icon gets Akinfenwa gets greatest-ever FUT card

EA Sports has awarded the Wycombe Wanderers striker with the special gift featuring stats of 100 on an Ultimate Team card

The highest stat or overall any player can have on a FIFA game is capped at 99 and has four players who have reached that magic number on Ultimate Team: Pele, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric.

However, for the first time in the 26-year history of FIFA's video game franchise, EA Sports has awarded a player with a 100-rated card. And that special FUT card has been rewarded to a League Two player - Adebayo Akinfenwa aka The Beast.

The cult icon has been given the personal card in real life as gift to celebrate the fact that he has reached 1 million followers on Instagram.

Akinfenwa is well-known as one of the strongest football players in the world thanks to the video game and was previously the strongest player on the FIFA games too, although he was recently overtaken following the Winter Upgrades.

Yet the forward will take back that crown as his new card has every stat at the highest possible score of 100 - just the slight upgrade from his normal card which is just 66-rated with 83 physical and 64 shooting.

The Beast himself admitted that some of the stats on his new card are generous, can you imagine playing against an Akinfenwa card with 100 sprint speed and agility? Fortunately, you won't have to won't have to play against it as EA confirmed to Goal that the card has not been given to Akinfenwa in-game, he just received a large physical version of the card to keep.

While Akinfenwa hasn't received any in-forms or upgrades in FIFA 19 so far, there is still one Akinfenwa card on Ultimate Team that you need to fear. If you are lucky (or unlucky) enough to get into an online game against Akinfenwa, you will notice his personal team features a teal version of his own regular card.

EA Sports will reward any professional player with a personal version of their own card with souped-up stats and an overall of 99 - some of which you can see in these FUT squads of Premier League stars.

The Wycombe forward's personal teal card is ridiculous with 96 pace, 98 dribbling, 99 shooting, 84 defending, 96 passing and 99 physicality. It might not be the perfect 100-rated card but it would still tear your defence apart.