'Best league in the world' - Mourinho mocks Premier League as Spurs were left in dark over Fulham postponement

The Tottenham boss expressed his frustration as the match, which has now been called off, remained in doubt just hours before kick-off

Jose Mourinho took to Instagram to mock the Premier League as remained uncertain over the potential postponement of their upcoming clash with .

Spurs were set to play host to Fulham on Wednesday, having earned a 1-1 draw with on Sunday as they continue on through the festive period.

However, the match's status was up in the air after Fulham was hit with a number of positive coronavirus tests before the league ultimately postponed it just hours before kickoff.

The game is the second one in a matter of days to be postponed due to coronavirus, with Manchester City's meeting with Everton called off on Monday after the former confirmed a series of positive tests.

The news comes after Fulham manager Scott Parker missed the team's goalless draw with on Boxing Day after a member of his household tested positive for Covid-19.

Fulham were set to travel across London for the match on Wednesday but that journey was ultimately cancelled.

With the match still up in the air just a few hours before kick-off, Mourinho took to social media to voice his frustration with all of the uncertainty surrounding the game and the decision whether or not to play.

"Match at 6pm... We still don’t know if we play," he posted on Instagram alongside a video of his staff glued to their phones and the television. "Best league in the world."

In recent days, there have been calls for the Premier League to go on hiatus as the league deals with a surge in coronavirus numbers.

The Premier League announced on Tuesday the highest number of Covid-19 cases since weekly testing began, with 18 people testing positive.

In response to that uptick in positive cases, Sam Allardyce and Nuno Espirito Santo said that they believe the league should take a break until testing numbers dip back down.

The league has been mowing through the festive period, with teams playing three matches in a week during the typical holiday fixture crunch.

Following Wednesday's postponed match against Fulham, Tottenham are set to face Leeds on Saturday before taking on in the three days later.

Fulham, meanwhile, are scheduled to visit on Sunday before a six-day break ahead of an visit to Queens Park .