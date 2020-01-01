'Best front three in the world?' - Sane impresses as Bayern destroy Schalke in eight-goal mauling

The eight-time defending Bundesliga champions underlined their title credentials once again as they hammered the visitors

ended last season by winning a treble, while ended on a run of 16 straight games without a win. Both teams picked up where they left off in Friday's league opener, which finished in a resounding 8-0 win for Bayern.

The goals flew in early and often at the Allianz Arena, as Serge Gnabry opened the scoring in the fourth minute on his way to a hat-trick.

Five other Bayern players chipped in with goals in the 2020-21 season opener: Leon Goretzka, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala.

Sane and Musiala both scored their first Bayern goals, with the former having joined in the off-season on an initial €49m (£44.7m/$55m) move from Manchester City.

Musiala, meanwhile, showed his potential as the 17-year-old scored a late goal on only his second senior appearance for Bayern.

On a day in which Thiago Alcantara officially left Bayern to join Liverpool, there was little evidence that the eight-time defending Bundesliga champions missed the Spanish star.

There was plenty of reaction to the opening-day mauling, as Sane made an impressive start to life at Bayern.

Leroy Sane's Bayern Munich debut



1️⃣ Goal

2️⃣ Assists

5️⃣ Key Passes pic.twitter.com/ExF31V5M2Y — Goal (@goal) September 18, 2020

We were getting hammered by Bayern before it was cool, just saying... 😬#FCBS04 — HSV English (@HSV_English) September 18, 2020

Eight. 🤦‍♂️ — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) September 18, 2020

FC Bayern players waiting for their turn to score. pic.twitter.com/WimBnOwDXL — ً (@luisHotspur) September 18, 2020

Serge Gnabry vs. Schalke: ⚽️⚽️⚽️

Leroy Sané vs. Schalke: 🅰️🅰️⚽️

Robert Lewandowski vs. Schalke: ⚽️🅰️🅰️



Bayern might have assembled the best front three in the world. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/T1DIomXHZH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 18, 2020

200 - Thomas Mülller scored his 200th competitive goal for @FCBayernEN, only 3 players more since BL promotion 1965. Legend. pic.twitter.com/iH0us0S0gq — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 18, 2020

Bayern Munich scoring 8 goals in a Bundesliga game? Thankfully they could never do that in a knockout stage game. — TC. (@totalcristiano) September 18, 2020

Bayern are glad to have Sane on board 🤗 pic.twitter.com/iPTXKo3Uup — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 18, 2020