'The best bodyguard in the world' - Kroos and Modric's emotional letters to Man Utd-bound Casemiro

The trio combined to form one of the most successful midfield units in European football history over the past seven years

Real Madrid midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have written emotional tributes to their former team-mate Casemiro after he left the Spanish capital to join Manchester United.

The trio won four Champions Leagues together, as well as three league titles and formed one of the most formidable midfields to ever grace the game.

Kroos and Modric's letters were published by Spanish newspaper Marca and reflect on their memories of Casemiro as he embarks on a new challenge in the Premier League.

Toni Kroos' letter to Casemiro

"With you, my dear Case, it was impossible not to break a sweat... in any situation. Because you wouldn't let us relax even in the Turkish bath! Meeting there was another torment: you would tell someone to go and you always had exercise bikes and weights ready. That's a warning for your new colleagues to know, because with you even the Turkish bath was a gym... and you only allow people to lie down when it's time to do sit-ups!

"I'm going to miss you. As an exemplary professional. As a top player. As a fighter who saved me several times. But, above all, as a good person.

"We have made history, damn it! What a legendary period.

"Now our sporting paths are parting, but our friendship remains. I can assure you of that. I wish you all the best, see you soon.

Good luck to you. Your Toni."

Luka Modric's letter to Casemiro

"Dear Case, I still remember your debut with our club... How nervous you were! I asked you to be calm and now I think about it and look how it turned out. It was also my first season and neither of us could have imagined what football had in store for us.

Getty Images

"You have become a real leader. You have been one for your team-mates and for Madridismo. We will always remember you.

"We have won a lot together, but I'll keep with me the moments that nobody sees. The day-to-day work in Valdebebas, and above all with the jokes, because you were always in a good mood, even in moments of tension or when there were mistakes.

"Those laughs with you gave me peace of mind. Just like looking back and seeing you, knowing that there's going to be a lot of 'Njega-Njega'. You've been the best bodyguard in the world.

"I'm going to miss you, but I wish you the best. It's what a professional and a person like you deserves.

"Thanks for everything and best of luck, my friend!"