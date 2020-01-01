Besiktas' Kevin-Prince Boateng goes hairless

The Ghanaian forward has decided to wear a new look as he stays in self-isolation

forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has shared a picture of him having a new look in which he has no hair.

The 32-year international has been known to wear different hairstyles during his nomadic career.

This coupled with his high taste for fashion has made him one of the most recognisable players in any team he plays for.

Article continues below

More teams

"New hair same happy face," read the caption of Boateng's post on Instagram.

Boateng is currently on loan at Besiktas from and has played six times in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring twice.

The league was recently called off due to the growing coronavirus pandemic. It was still in operation last weekend despite other European leagues going on suspension.

Although games were played behind closed doors, the decision to continue led to a backlash from players like Nigerian midfielder John Obi Mikel who has since left Trabzonspor.

Kayserispor and Ghana attacker Bernard Mensah also voiced his concerns.

has so far recorded nearly 1000 cases of the virus.