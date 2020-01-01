Bernard Mensah assist brace earns Kayserispor vital 2-1 win over Yeni Malatyaspor

The Ghanaian attacker was in hot form as the Anatolian Star secured an important home win

Bernard Mensah was at his superb best as he provided two assists that gave Kayserispor a 2-1 win over Yeni Malatyaspor in a bid to beat the drop in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 25-year Ghanaian has been the Anatolian Star's standout player, having a hand in four goals (two goals, two assists) in his last five matches.

This time, he made a run from midfield in the 22nd minute, getting past two opposition players before playing the ball for Muris Musanovic who finished the rest.

Mensah was at it again for the second goal three minutes to the half-time break, latching on to a loose ball and playing it for Pedro Henrique who riffled it in from 25 yards.

Mensah had the chance to make it 3-0 in added time, but his effort was saved by Fabien Farnolle.

Substitute Vidar Kjartansson pulled one back for the visitors in the 70th minute.

Mensah was very solid on the pitch, contributing a total of five shots (the most of the Kayserispor players), 75 touches (second highest) and 53 accurate passes (93%), also the highest among his teammates. The former man also played six accurate long balls from eight and was 100% successful in his dribbles.

Kayserispor remain rooted to the bottom of the log, but their victory keeps them just four points away from safety.