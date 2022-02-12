Pulisic given green light to play against Netherlands as USMNT get huge World Cup boost
- Chelsea star injured against Iran
- Returned to training on Friday
- Gets green light to play against Netherlands
WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea forward had to be substituted after netting the decisive goal for the USMNT in their must-win meeting with Iran at the end of the 2022 World Cup group stage, with an unfortunate collision forcing him to take in a visit to hospital. Pulisic had suffered a “pelvic contusion”, but the USMNT confirmed he is available to play having returned to training.
WHAT THEY SAID: Berhalter told reporters when delivering a fitness update on Pulisic: "We’re going to see him on the training field today [Friday], what I think [is] it looks pretty good so we’ll have to see him today on the pitch to get confirmation of that." The official USMNT Twitter account then confirmed: "UPDATE: Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play in tomorrow’s match versus Netherlands."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic had already vowed to do 'everything in his power' to ensure that he is ready to face the Dutch on Saturday. Indeed, it now appears certain the Chelsea forward will be in the starting XI at the Khalifa International Stadium, boosting his side's chances of causing an upset and advancing to the quarter-finals.
UPDATE: Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play in tomorrow’s match versus Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/ANg2baaJez— U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) December 2, 2022
WHAT NEXT? The U.S. progressed out of Group B after picking up five points from three unbeaten games and are now looking to make it to the quarter-finals of a World Cup for the first time since 2002.
