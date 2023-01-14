Benzema denies rift with Ronaldo: 'We don't need to take photos to say we're friends!'

Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema insisted that he is still friends with Cristiano Ronaldo when asked why he hasn't been pictured with CR7 this week.

WHAT HAPPENED? With Los Blancos currently in Saudi Arabia ahead of the Spanish Super Cup final clash with Barcelona, club icon Ronaldo paid a visit to his former team-mates. The 37-year-old was spotted on camera speaking to a series of current Madrid men, but Benzema was nowhere to be seen, leading to speculation among local reporters.

WHAT THEY SAID: However, the Frenchman was quick to put any talk of a rift to bed, when he told reporters (via Marca): "We don't need to take photos to say we're friends, the photos are for Instagram or Twitter, that's another world.

"We didn't have time to greet each other because I was training and immediately he also went to train. I hope to see him tomorrow at the stadium and be able to talk to him for a while."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo recently signed for Saudi-based side Al-Nassr, which is why he has been able to visit his old club-mates this week. The forward won four Ballons d'Or while in Madrid while Benzema has been able to pick up that accolade too since Ronaldo departed.

WHAT NEXT FOR BENZEMA? The striker starred for Real Madrid in the Super Cup semi-final win over Valencia, scoring in normal time as well as netting a penalty in the shootout to set up a meeting with Barcelona on Sunday.