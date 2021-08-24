'Benrahma had not realised he was part of West Ham' - Moyes

The forward has so far scored two goals and created two for the Hammers this season, and the manager has praised his impact

West Ham United manager David Moyes believes Said Benrahma struggled in his first stint at the club because 'he did not realise he is part of the team."

While on-loan from Brentford, the Algeria international played 30 league matches for the Hammers, scoring just once, and assisting six.

However since joining the club permanently at the start of the season, the attacker has been in good form for the Londoners, already netting twice in as many matches, and providing two assists as well.

His latest contribution was on Monday night against 10-man Leicester City at the London Stadium, where they won 4-1.

Benrahma needed just 26 minutes to make a major impact, when he passed the ball to Pablo Fornals, who easily found the back of the net.

Ayoze Perez was sent off 14 minutes later but West Ham had to wait until the 56th minute for the second goal.

The Desert Fox pounced on a Michail Antonio pass to ensure his name was on the score sheet before the provider bagged two goals in the 80th and 84th minutes to ensure his team claimed a huge win.

Leicester scored their lone goal in the 69th minute courtesy of Youri Tielemans.

"I think Said [Benrahma] needed to take stock and settle in and realise he had to be a team player as much as an individual," Moyes said as quoted by FootballLondon. "I wouldn't have it any other way."

"I think that he had not realised that he is part of a team and we have to do all the right things together and because of that he's actually getting these goals, he's making goals, which is what we brought him for."

The Hammers started their campaign with a 4-2 win away to Newcastle United. As a result, they are currently top of the table with maximum points.

The next assignment for them will be at home against Crystal Palace. The latter started the season with a 3-0 loss away to Chelsea before being held to a goalless draw by Benrahma's old side Brentford, who were high in confidence after a 2-0 win against Arsenal in their opening fixture.