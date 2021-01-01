Bennacer: Ibrahimovic brought winning mentality to AC Milan

The Swede star is leading the Rossoneri's quest for the Scudetto this season with his presence and contributions in front of goal

Algeria midfielder Ismael Bennacer has singled out Zlatan Ibrahimovic for inspiring AC Milan to aim for the Serie A title this season with his winning mentality.

Ibrahimovic returned to San Siro Stadium in January 2020 and his pivotal role has helped Stefano Pioli's side rise to second in the Italian top-flight table.

So far this season, the 39-year-old has scored 15 goals in 15 league appearances for AC Milan who are six points behind their arch rivals Inter Milan.

Bennacer praised Ibrahimovic’s impact in the team and he also called on his teammates not to lose focus as they prepare to host Sampdoria for a league fixture on Saturday.

“Everyone knows him, his mentality - he’s a winner,” Bennacer told Reuters.

“Maybe we didn’t have this experience that he brought with him. It’s good for us young players because we improved in this. Now we want to win like he wants to win.

“Our level is better even at training. In training we want to win, and he brought that.

“We have to be proud of what we are doing. But there are still 10 games until the end of May and if we don’t do well everyone will forget everything we did before. Every game has to be like the last for us."

Bennacer has struggled with injury crisis this season which has limited him to just eight Serie A starts this campaign.

The 23-year-old described his experience on the sidelines as the biggest he has ever faced in his young career but he is ready to fight his way into Pioli’s team even with the congested fixtures.

“It was hard because it was the first big injury of my career. I didn’t know what to do, how to think. But everything that happens in life, I will stay positive,” he continued.

“Even if we played every day I would want to play. But it’s true, I’ve never played every three days in my career.

“To play two or three times a week is a little bit different for me and my body. You must recover better, eat better, sleep better. You have to do everything better.”