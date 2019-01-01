Benitez admits the 'need to have VAR' following controversial penalty in draw

Matt Ritchie's late wondergoal earned Newcastle United a 2-2 draw at former club Bournemouth, but the Toon boss wasn't happy with the point

Rafael Benitez repeated his calls for VAR in the Premier League after controversial refereeing decisions during 's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.

Former Cherries winger Matt Ritchie hit a brilliant volleyed equaliser in added time to earn Newcastle a point at Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

But Benitez was left frustrated by decisions made by Mike Dean, including his awarding of a penalty when Federico Fernandez was deemed to have fouled Nathan Ake.

VAR will be introduced in the Premier League from next season but Benitez, a vocal advocate of the video technology, is impatient for its arrival.

"Some decisions you need to have VAR and you have to make sure you get the decisions right," Benitez told reporters.

"There were too many decisions that didn't go our way today. To be sure for the future, and we can improve that, I will have to check but if you give a penalty like that, then you have to give 100 in every game.

"We are not happy with a lot of things. If you analyse the situation in the first half, DeAndre [Yedlin] was [fouled] in the box. The penalty against us. You're talking about things there where we have different opinions [to the referee].

"I said before that we have to be sure that we are professionals and everything is right and sometimes it is not. We deserve at least a point and it's a pity because of the way we were working hard.

Great character shown again today always an honour to wear the armband @NUFC — Paul Dummett (@PaulDummett) March 16, 2019

Despite the late goal costing Bournemouth victory, Eddie Howe could appreciate the irony of Ritchie coming up trumps on his return.

"It's bizarre how football can find these stories," Howe told a news conference.

"The ball fell to him and he was probably the one player on the pitch we didn't want the ball to fall to on his left foot because we know he can strike the ball from distance.

"He hit it well into the top corner and that's what makes the game so special.

"We were just trying to win the game, regardless of where it puts us in the league. We weren't really thinking about that.

"It's a horrible feeling as a football manager when you concede so late in the game, and I'm sure I speak on behalf of the Bournemouth supporters as well. That's what makes the game so special, it's not over until it's over."