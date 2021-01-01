Bengaluru suffer three defeats in a row for the first time in ISL
Bengaluru suffered a 1-2 defeat against Mumbai City at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Tuesday and set an unwanted club record.
First-half goals from Mourtada Fall and Bipin Singh handed the Blues a reality-check as they eye a top-four spot in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL). The defeat to Islanders meant that Bengaluru have lost three games in a row for the first time in the history of ISL.
Carles Cuadrat's team last won a game on December 17 against Odisha. They then lost 1-0 to ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur before succumbing to a 1-2 defeat against Mumbai on Tuesday.
Although this is the first time that the Blues have lost three in a row, they have suffered two back-to-back defeats twice in the 2018 season. The current run is only the fourth time that that Blues have suffered back-to-back defeats.