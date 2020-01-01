Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal: I would do anything to sign Sahal Abdul Samad

The owner of Bengaluru FC has hinted at exciting signings in the transfer window...

owner Parth Jindal has heaped praise on midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad and has revealed that the youngster is one of his favourite Indian players.

During an Instagram live chat with the Bengaluru FC supporters' group West Block Blues, Jindal expressed his desire to see the 23-year-old at his club. "Sahal (Samad) is one player I would pay money for. He is my favourite player. I would do anything to bring him to Bengaluru FC but Kerala Blasters (aren't going to allow that). He is an incredible talent. Imagine Sahal, (Sunil) Chhetri, Ashique (Kuruniyan) and Udanta (Singh) (together at Bengaluru FC)."

He further added, "My dream is to win the ISL with 11 Indians on the field, 11 Indians who are national team players. That is my ultimate fantasy."

During the candid conversation online, the Blues owner not only assured the fanbase quality signings in the transfer window but also gave a couple of updates without revealing names.

He said, "This time, I am directly monitoring the decisions. We will give you a player who will score goals.

"We have signed a couple of very exciting youngsters from and who will come in and shore up the defence. There are a couple of Indian players with whom discussions are going on - if I reveal them, the fans are going to go crazy. They have played for Bengaluru FC before. They are currently with other ISL clubs.

After a title-winning season under Carles Cuadrat, the Blues suffered a semi-final exit last season at the hands of eventual champions . After winning six trophies in six seasons, the 2019-20 season was a rare failure in the history of the JSW Steel-owned club. The Blues will be hoping to bounce back strongly in the 2020-21 season, as soon as the ball starts rolling.