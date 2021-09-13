Bengaluru FC's ISL fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

The Blues finished seventh on the league table last season and will be aiming for a top four finish this time around

Marco Pezzaiuoli's Bengaluru will kick off the 2021-22 Indian Super League season against NorthEast United at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, on November 20.

The Blues had a disappointing campaign last season where they finished seventh in the league table with just 22 points from 20 matches. This time they will hope to turn around their fortunes under a new manager.

When do Bengaluru FC clash against Chennaiyin FC in 2021-22?

Sunil Chhetri and co. will take on the Marina Machans on December 30, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

When do Bengaluru FC play ATK Mohun Bagan in 2021-22?

The two sides will renew their rivalry on December 16 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Bengaluru FC's Indian Super League fixtures 2021-22