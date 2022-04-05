Benfica vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Reds will have their eye on the next step of a sensational quadruple, but must overcome one of the dark horses of the tournament so far

Liverpool will take their European hopes on the road when they travel to face Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday at Estadio da Luz.

The Reds will have their eye on the next step of a sensational quadruple as they travel to Portugal, but in order to keep their dream alive, they must overcome one of the dark horses of the tournament so far.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Benfica vs Liverpool
Date April 5, 2022
Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT
TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Champions League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channelOnline stream
Galavisionfubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

PositionBenfica roster
Goalkeepers Svilar, Leite, Vlachodimos
Defenders Gilberto, Grimaldo, Verissimo, Vertonghen, Otamendi, Almeida, Morato, T. Araujo
Midfielders Meite, Gonçalves, Mario, Lazaro, Radonjic, Rafa, Weigl, Dias, Taarabt, Bernardo, Brito

Forwards

Everton, Nunez, Seferovic, Yaremchuk, Pinho, Ramos, H. Araujo

With three English, three Spanish and one German team - and that one being Bayern Munich - left in the hat, it is Benfica flying the underdog flag in the quarter-finals.

But it is no mistake that they have made it this far, and as one of the dark horses of this year's edition, they'll hope to spook their Premier League visitors when they come to town.

Predicted Benfica starting XI: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Silva, Mario, Weigl, Everton; Nunez, Yaremchuk.

PositionLiverpool roster
Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher, Marcelo
Defenders Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Beck, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah
Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Elliott, Morton, Bradley
Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Minamino, Diaz, Origi, Gordon

Liverpool look to have hit their stride at the right moment when it comes to chasing silverware this term, and a second bite of Champions League glory under Jurgen Klopp surely sits top of the pile.

The Reds will be wary of a side that turned over Dutch heavyweights Ajax to get here though, and with a Premier League crunch clash against Manchester City looming, could hedge their bets to a point.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Jota, Mane, Diaz

Last five results

Benfica resultsLiverpool results
Braga 3-2 Benfica (Apr 1)Liverpool 2-0 Watford (Apr 2)
Benfica 2-1 Estoril Praia (Mar 20)Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool (Mar 20)
Ajax 0-1 Benfica (Mar 15)Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (Mar 16)
Benfica 1-1 Vizela (Mar 11)Brighton 0-2 Liverpool (Mar 12)
Portimonense 1-2 Benfica (Mar 5)Liverpool 0-1 Inter (Mar 8)

Head-to-head

DateResult
4/8/2010Liverpool 4-1 Benfica
4/1/2010Benfica 2-1 Liverpool
3/7/2006Liverpool 0-2 Benfica
2/21/2006Benfica 1-0 Liverpool
11/7/1984Benfica 1-0 Liverpool