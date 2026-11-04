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Europa League
team-logoBenfica
Estadio da Luz
team-logoLech Poznan
Watch it on Paramount+Watch it on DAZN
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Benfica vs Lech Poznań live today: who is showing or broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

Benfica vs Lech Poznan
Benfica
Lech Poznan
Europa League

Benfica face Lech Poznan in the Europa League. But who is showing or streaming the match live today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
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United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandHBO Max
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
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Benfica vs. Lech Posen: kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
Estadio da Luz

Benfica and Lech Posen kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

Benfica vs. Lech Posen live today: TV channel and live stream

Talking points of the week: what's been happening at Benfica and Lech Posen?

Benfica have won their last five competitive games. They most recently beat Alverca 1-0 in Liga Portugal. Before that, they beat Celtic Glasgow 4-1 and Omonia Nikosia 4-1 away from home, scoring 12 goals across those five games overall.

Of Lech Posen's last five competitive games, three have ended in wins, one in defeat and one in a draw. They most recently beat Wisla Krakau 3-1. In the Europa League, they drew 1-1 with Sunderland, while Siarka Tarnobrzeg beat them 1-0 in the Polish cup.

BEN

BEN - Form

CEL
W4-1
OMO
W1-4
SC
W1-2
GV
W4-1
ALV
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
LCH

LCH - Form

KKI
W6-1
SUN
D1-1
LEG
W1-2
SIA
L1-0
WIS
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Benfica vs. Lech Posen: line-ups

Benfica vs Lech Poznan Probable lineups

Manager

  • Marco Silva

Benfica vs. Lech Posen: form

BEN

BEN - Form

CEL
W4-1
OMO
W1-4
SC
W1-2
GV
W4-1
ALV
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
LCH

LCH - Form

KKI
W6-1
SUN
D1-1
LEG
W1-2
SIA
L1-0
WIS
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Benfica vs. Lech Posen: head-to-head record

Head to Head

BenficaDrawLech Poznan
2
0
0
Europa League
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
4
Lech Poznan badge
Lech Poznan
LCH
0
FT
Europa League
Lech Poznan badge
Lech Poznan
LCH
2
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
4
FT
8Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/2
Both teams scored1/2

Benfica vs. Lech Posen: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
4
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
330081+79
W
W
W
5
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
330093+69
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
11
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
320154+16
L
W
W
12
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
13
LyonLyonOL
320156-16
L
W
W
14
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
311183+54
W
D
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
311185+34
D
L
W
16
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
311153+24
L
D
W
17
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
31113304
W
D
L
18
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
19
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
20
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
311158-34
W
D
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
311136-34
D
L
W
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
310243+13
W
L
L
23
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
31025503
W
L
L
24
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
310245-13
L
W
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
26
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
27
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
310246-23
L
W
L
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
30
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
31
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
301229-71
L
D
L
32
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
33
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
300327-50
L
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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