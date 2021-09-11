'My first beer!' - Bellingham celebrates Borussia Dortmund winner in unusual fashion

The 18-year-old took what he affirmed was his first taste of the beverage in the middle of a seven-goal thriller at the BayArena

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham showed off a novel celebration involving a cup of beer during his side's gripping 4-3 victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

A late penalty from Erling Haaland helped the visitors prevail in a match which saw them come back from behind on three occasions before finally sealing the win.

But their young England star also shared the headlines for his "first beer" and earned some scorn from his own organisation for the antics.

'My first beer!'

Haaland put Dortmund 4-3 ahead from the penalty spot with 13 minutes left on the clock and immediately ran over to the corner of Leverkusen's BayArena to celebrate, with Bellingham in hot pursuit.

Their happiness was, rather unsurprisingly, received in a less than gracious fashion by the home crowd, which began hurling paper beer cups at the celebrating players.

While most of the beverages landed on the turf, Bellingham showed admirable reflexes to pluck one of the receptacles out of the air, and he proceeded to lift the drink up to his mouth.

"Perfect day for my first beer... Not a fan," he later joked on Twitter while sharing a sequence of the catch.

The ex-Birmingham City youngster was later taken off in the final minutes as Dortmund held on for a vital win.

Dortmund staffer Kehl scolds Bellingham

Not everyone was as impressed with Bellingham's actions, though.

One such critic was Sebastian Kehl, who heads the club's Licensed Player Division.

"I told him not to do that," Kehl told Sky Sport Germany after the match. "I'll tell him again. The boys are of course charged, it was a heated atmosphere.



"It's nice that there are spectators here again, but it was very heated, there were a lot of decisions against us too."

Saturday's win takes BVB up to third in the Bundesliga standings, having won three and lost one of their four outings to date.

