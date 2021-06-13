Bellingham becomes youngest ever to play at European Championship after England substitute appearance

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder replaced Harry Kane in the second half of the 1-0 win against Croatia on Sunday

Jude Bellingham became the youngest ever to play at a European Championship when he came on for England on Sunday.

The 17-year-old came off the bench to replace Harry Kane in his side's first game of the tournament against Croatia.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has also broken Michael Owen's record to become the youngest player to represent England at a major tournament.

Article continues below

What record did Bellingham break?

Bellingham is now the youngest player from any nation to feature at a European Championship.

At 17 years 349 days, Jude Bellingham is the youngest player to EVER make an appearance at the European Championships.



Here are 17 facts about the teenager to make you feel VERY old 😳 #ENG #ENGCRO #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/ruXlotKQg9 — Goal (@goal) June 13, 2021

The previous holder of that record was Jetro Willems, who was 18 when he represented Netherlands at Euro 2012.

How did the game go?

England started Euro 2020 with a 1-0 win against Croatia.

Raheem Sterling made the difference for the Three Lions, taking on a pass from Kalvin Phillips before knocking into the net.

What next for England?

Gareth Southgate's men will take on Scotland in their next game on Friday June 18.

They will then face Czech Republic in their last match of the group stage on June 22.

Further reading