Belhanda scores first Europa League goal as Etebo’s Galatasaray defeat Hajduk Split

The Morocco international came from the bench to propel the Turkish Super Lig outfit past the Whites on Thursday night

Younes Belhanda was on target as defeated Hajduk Split 2-0 in Thursday’s encounter.

The 30-year-old made an instant impact for Fatih Terim’s men - scoring six minutes after coming on for Turkish star Omer Bayram in the third qualifying round.

Incidentally, that was his first goal in Europe since he commenced his professional career at in 2019.

The 22-time Turkish champions went into the tie hoping to have it easy against the Croatian First Football League side, nevertheless they were made to work very hard at the Turk Telekom Stadium.

Hari Vukas’ men took the lead after 17 minutes, however, referee Craig Pawson ruled out the goal as on-loan midfielder Peter Etebo had been fouled during the build-up.

The hosts’ first chance came in the 30th minute as Etebo’s shot sailed over the crossbar after he received a pass from teammate Bayram.

Gala controlled the game but lacked initiative in the final third with Ryan Babel and Mbaye Diagne failing to convert the chances that came their way.

The moment of relief came 13 minutes from full-time when ’s Belhanda fired past goalkeeper Josip Posavec from close range thanks to brilliant work from Emre Tasdemir, while Babel sealed the win four minutes from full-time.

The Super Eagles’ Etebo put up an impressive showing and was in action from start to finish, as was ’s Diagne. ’s Sofiane Feghouli was handed a starter’s role but he was substituted for Emre Kilinc in the 89th minute with Congolese defender Christian Luyindama an unused substitute.

Thanks to this result, Galatasaray will face Joe Aribo’s in the play-off round on October 1 at Glasgow’s Ibrox Stadium.

Before then, they take on eternal rivals in a Turkish Super Lig derby billed for September 27.

Having featured for Montpellier, Dynamo Kyiv, 04 and Nice, Belhanda joined Terim's squad in 2017 where he was handed jersey No. 10, previously worn by Dutch icon Wesley Sneijder.

He has won two Turkish topflight titles, one Turkish Cup as well as one Turkish Super Cup title – scoring 12 goals in three seasons.