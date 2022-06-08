Belgium vs Poland: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Red Devils welcome their visitors with Qatar 2022 just around the corner for both of them

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Wednesday, with Belgium and Poland meeting in a Group A4 contest.

These two sides haven’t met since 2007, with Poland beating Belgium 2-0. Belgium’s last win over Poland was back in 2003 in a friendly. It hasn’t defeated Poland in a tournament since the 1986 World Cup.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Belgium roster Goalkeepers Mignolet, Casteels, Sels Defenders Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Meunier, Boyata, Castagne, Foket, Saelemaekers, Mechele, Theate, Faes Midfielders Witsel, E. Hazard, De Bruyne, Carrasco, Tielemans, T. Hazard, Dendoncker, Vanaken, Trossard, Praet Onana Forwards Mertens, Lukaku, Batshuayi, Januzaj, De Ketelaere, Openda

Belgium opened up Nations League play in a disappointing way, falling 4-1 to the Netherlands. And it could have been worse if not for a Michy Batshuayi goal in stoppage time to finally get the Belgians on the board.

Now, the team finds itself in a precarious situation. It trails Wales by two goals in differential and needs to start earning some points if it wants to avoid relegation. This is a talented team, but it dug itself an early hole.

Belgium finished fourth in the most recent Nations League, winning a group that contained Denmark, England and Iceland.

Predicted Belgium starting XI: Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen, Meunier, Vanaken, Witsel, Castagne, Lukaku, De Bruyne, Hazard; Mignolet

Position Poland roster Goalkeepers Szczęsny, Skorupski, Drągowski, Grabara Defenders Glik, Bereszyński, Bednarek, Kędziora, Puchacz, Kamiński, Cash, Gumny, Pestka, Wieteska Midfielders Krychowiak, Grosicki, Zieliński, Linetty, Klich, Frankowski, Jóźwiak, Góralski, Szymański, Płacheta, Szymański, Bielik, Kamiński, Zalewski, Żurkowski, Kun, Michalak Forwards Lewandowski, Milik, Piątek, Świderski, Buksa

Poland enters this match in second place in its group. It trails the Netherlands in goal differential by two goals.

In its first match, Poland defeated Wales 2-1, with Jakub Kaminski and Karol Swiderski both scoring goals in the second half. Poland had a slight edge in total shots and shots on target, winning those 15-14 and 3-2, respectively.

With the win, Poland now has won its last two matches. It defeated Sweden back in March in a World Cup qualifying match. The team will be playing in its second consecutive World Cup later this year.

Predicted Poland starting XI: Bereszynski, Glik, Bednarek, Puchacz, Klich, Krychowiak, Góralski, Zielinski, Lewandowski, Buksa; Grabara

Last five results

Belgium results Poland results Belgium 1-4 Netherlands (Jun 3) Poland 2-1 Wales (Jun 1) Belgium 3-0 Burkina Faso (Mar 29) Poland 2-0 Sweden (Mar 29) Republic of Ireland 2-2 Belgium (Mar 26) Scotland 1-1 Poland (Mar 24) Wales 1-1 Belgium (Nov 16 2021) Poland 1-2 Hungary (Nov 15 2021) Belgium 3-1 Estonia (Nov 13 2021) Andorra 1-4 Poland (Nov 12 2021)

Head-to-head