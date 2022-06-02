Belgium vs Netherlands: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Red Devils welcome the Oranje as both teams look to get their summer off to a winning start

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Thursday, with Belgium and the Netherlands meeting in the group stage of the tournament.

Both sides head to the Qatar 2022 World Cup at the end of the season among the bigger favourites to advance far - and this game could produce an important dress rehearsal for them against similar opposition.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), UEFA Nations League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Team news & rosters

Position Belgium roster Goalkeepers Mignolet, Casteels, Sels Defenders Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Meunier, Boyata, Castagne, Foket, Saelemaekers, Mechele, Theate, Faes Midfielders Witsel, E. Hazard, De Bruyne, Carrasco, Tielemans, T. Hazard, Dendoncker, Vanaken, Trossard, Praet Onana Forwards Mertens, Lukaku, Batshuayi, Januzaj, De Ketelaere, Openda

Has a team ever quite exemplified so close and yet so far quite like the Red Devils of the past decade? Their golden generation has gone close - but no cigar in the eventual run, with third at Russia 2018 the best they have mustered.

The Nations League could present a path to a final hurrah next year if Qatar proves a bridge too far - and with six players in their squad all boasting a century of international caps, they are not short on experience either.

Predicted Belgium starting XI: Casteels; Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Carrasco; E Hazard, Lukaku, De Bruyne

Position Netherlands roster Goalkeepers Cillessen, Krul, Flekken Defenders Hateboer, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake, De Vrij, Malacia, Blind, Dumfries, Martins Indi, Timber, Teze Midfielders Til, Berghuis, Klaassen, Schouten, Koopmeiners, De Jong Forwards Bergwijn, Janssen, Depay, Lang, Gakpo, Weghorst

After missing the cut four years ago at Russia 2018, the Oranje will want to warm up for Qatar in the best possible way - and in that sense, they will hope to topple one of the few sides better than them in the world.

There's no Georginio Wijnaldum, but that should not stop the Dutch from offering up a sweeping number of impressive performers when they take to the field.

Predicted Netherlands starting XI: Flekken; De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, Berghuis, Koopmeiners, De Jong, Blind; Weghorst, Depay

Last five results

Belgium results Netherlands results Belgium 3-0 Burkina Faso (Mar 29) Netherlands 1-1 Germany (Mar 29) Republic of Ireland 2-2 Belgium (Mar 26) Netherlands 4-2 Denmark (Mar 26) Wales 1-1 Belgium (Nov 16 2021) Netherlands 2-0 Norway (Nov 16 2021) Belgium 3-1 Estonia (Nov 13 2021) Montenegro 2-2 Netherlands (Nov 13 2021) Italy 2-1 Belgium (Oct 10 2021) Netherlands 6-0 Gibraltar (Oct 12 2021)

Head-to-head