Belgium vs Iceland: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

It's a big clash at Academy Stadium in Manchester, as both teams eye up a winning start to their campaigns

Belgium will face Iceland on Sunday in their first match of this year's UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 tournament. The pair will get things underway in Group D.

In their opening encounter, the pair will hope that they can throw down a gauntlet in their quest to reach the knockout stages.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Belgium vs Iceland Date July 10, 2022 Times 12:00pm ET, 9:00 am PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), UEFA Women's EURO 2022 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream ESPNU fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position Belgium roster Goalkeepers Evrard, Lemey, Lichtfus Defenders Philtjens, Tysiak, Vangheluwe, Tison, De Neve, Kees, Deloose Midfielders Delacauw, Vanhaevermaet, Minnaert, Biesmans, Missipo Forwards Van Kerkhoven, Wijnants, De Caigny, Eurlings, Wullaert, Cayman, Dhont, Vanmechelen

In a group that contains France and Italy, Belgium arguably are the underdogs, and an outside bet to make the knockout stages.

But they can guarantee they will not wonder about their journey, as they attempt to go better than their last appearance.

Predicted Belgium starting XI: Evrard; Kees, Tysiak, De Neve, Philtjens; Cayman, Vanhaevermaet, Biesmans; Dhont, Wullaert, De Caigny

Position Iceland roster Goalkeepers S. Sigurðardóttir, Ívarsdóttir, Rúnarsdóttir Defenders Atladóttir, Viðarsdóttir, Viggósdóttir, I. Sigurðardóttir, Gísladóttir, Arnardóttir, Gunnlaugsdóttir, Árnadóttir Midfielders Jónsdóttir, Gunnarsdóttir, Vilhjálmsdóttir, Brynjarsdóttir, Magnúsdóttir, Jóhannsdóttir, Albertsdóttir, Andradóttir Forwards Thorvaldsdottir, Jensen, Guðmundsdóttir, Jónsdóttir

In their fourth tournament appearance, Iceland face a tricky route through to the knockout stages and beyond - but they will not feel that the odds are stacked against them after winning three on the trot.

They will arrive with hopes of bettering the quarter-final finish they managed in 2013.

Predicted Iceland starting XI: Sigurdardottir; Atladottir, Viggosdottir, Arnardottir, Gisladottir; Jonsdottir, Brynjarsdottir, Vilhjalmsdottir; Jonsdottir, Albertdottir, Thorvaldsdottir

Last five results

Belgium results Iceland results Belgium 6-1 Luxembourg (Jun 28) Poland 1-3 Iceland (Jun 29) Belgium 0-1 Austria (Jun 26) Czech Republic 0-1 Iceland (Apr 12) Belgium 4-1 Northern Ireland (Jun 23) Belarus 0-5 Iceland (Apr 7) England 3-0 Belgium (Jun 16) United States 5-0 Iceland (Feb 23) Kosovo 1-6 Belgium (Apr 12) Czech Republic 1-2 Iceland (Feb 20)

Head-to-head