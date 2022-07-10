Belgium vs Iceland: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Belgium will face Iceland on Sunday in their first match of this year's UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 tournament. The pair will get things underway in Group D.
In their opening encounter, the pair will hope that they can throw down a gauntlet in their quest to reach the knockout stages.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Belgium vs Iceland
|Date
|July 10, 2022
|Times
|12:00pm ET, 9:00 am PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream and how to watch
In the United States (US), UEFA Women's EURO 2022 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|ESPNU
Team news and rosters
|Position
|Belgium roster
|Goalkeepers
|Evrard, Lemey, Lichtfus
|Defenders
|Philtjens, Tysiak, Vangheluwe, Tison, De Neve, Kees, Deloose
|Midfielders
|Delacauw, Vanhaevermaet, Minnaert, Biesmans, Missipo
|Forwards
|Van Kerkhoven, Wijnants, De Caigny, Eurlings, Wullaert, Cayman, Dhont, Vanmechelen
In a group that contains France and Italy, Belgium arguably are the underdogs, and an outside bet to make the knockout stages.
But they can guarantee they will not wonder about their journey, as they attempt to go better than their last appearance.
Predicted Belgium starting XI: Evrard; Kees, Tysiak, De Neve, Philtjens; Cayman, Vanhaevermaet, Biesmans; Dhont, Wullaert, De Caigny
|Position
|Iceland roster
|Goalkeepers
|S. Sigurðardóttir, Ívarsdóttir, Rúnarsdóttir
|Defenders
|Atladóttir, Viðarsdóttir, Viggósdóttir, I. Sigurðardóttir, Gísladóttir, Arnardóttir, Gunnlaugsdóttir, Árnadóttir
|Midfielders
|Jónsdóttir, Gunnarsdóttir, Vilhjálmsdóttir, Brynjarsdóttir, Magnúsdóttir, Jóhannsdóttir, Albertsdóttir, Andradóttir
Forwards
|Thorvaldsdottir, Jensen, Guðmundsdóttir, Jónsdóttir
In their fourth tournament appearance, Iceland face a tricky route through to the knockout stages and beyond - but they will not feel that the odds are stacked against them after winning three on the trot.
They will arrive with hopes of bettering the quarter-final finish they managed in 2013.
Predicted Iceland starting XI: Sigurdardottir; Atladottir, Viggosdottir, Arnardottir, Gisladottir; Jonsdottir, Brynjarsdottir, Vilhjalmsdottir; Jonsdottir, Albertdottir, Thorvaldsdottir
Last five results
|Belgium results
|Iceland results
|Belgium 6-1 Luxembourg (Jun 28)
|Poland 1-3 Iceland (Jun 29)
|Belgium 0-1 Austria (Jun 26)
|Czech Republic 0-1 Iceland (Apr 12)
|Belgium 4-1 Northern Ireland (Jun 23)
|Belarus 0-5 Iceland (Apr 7)
|England 3-0 Belgium (Jun 16)
|United States 5-0 Iceland (Feb 23)
|Kosovo 1-6 Belgium (Apr 12)
|Czech Republic 1-2 Iceland (Feb 20)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Results
|3/2/2016
|Iceland 2-1 Belgium
|4/4/2012
|Belgium 1-0 Iceland
|9/21/2011
|Iceland 0-0 Belgium