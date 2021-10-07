Belgium vs France: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Belgium takes on France at the Juventus Stadium in Italy to see who will face Spain in the final of the UEFA Nations League.

Spain beat Italy in the first semi-final on Wednesday, with the second semi-final seeing two more of Europe's biggest teams go head-to-head.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Belgium vs France Date October 7, 2021 Times 2:45pm ET, 11:45am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Belgium roster Goalkeepers Courtois, Mignolet, Casteels Defenders Alderweireld, Denayer, Boyata, Vertonghen, Meunier, Castagne Midfielders Witsel, De Bruyne, Tielemans, Carrasco, T Hazard, Vanaken, Dendoncker, Saelemaekers Forwards Lukaku, E Hazard, Lukebakio, De Ketelaere, Trossard, Batshuayi

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has named a strong selection to travel to Italy for the Nations League finals.

Kevin De Bruyne is fit again to feature for the Red Devils, who should boast a potent attack with Romelu Lukaku looking to score another international goal to take him level with Gerd Muller in the all-time rankings.

Predicted Belgium starting XI: Courtois; Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen; Castagne, Witsel, Tielemans, Carrasco; E Hazard, De Bruyne; Lukaku.

Position France roster Goalkeepers Lloris, Costil, Maignan Defenders Pavard, Kimpembe, Varane, Kounde, Dubois, Upamecano, Digne, L Hernandez, T Hernandez Midfielders Pogba, Tchouameni, Guendouzi, Rabiot, Veretout Forwards Griezmann, Martial, Mbappe, Diaby, Benzema, Ben Yedder

World champions France also has an impressive roster to choose from, but Didier Deschamps has chosen to leave Olivier Giroud out for the trip to Italy.

Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann will therefore be in line for a starting spot up front, with Kylian Mbappe expected to give pace to the forward line.

Predicted France starting XI: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernandez; Rabiot, Pogba, Tchouameni; Griezmann; Mbappe, Benzema.

Recent results and head-to-head

Last five results

Belgium results France results Belarus 0-1 Belgium (Sep 8) France 2-0 Finland (Sep 7) Belgium 3-0 Czech Republic (Sep 5) Ukraine 1-1 France (Sep 4) Estonia 2-5 Belgium (Sep 2) France 1-1 Bosnia (Sep 1) Belgium 1-2 Italy (Jul 2) France 3-3 Switzerland (4-5 pen) (Jun 28) Belgium 1-0 Portugal (Jun 27) Portugal 2-2 France (Jun 23)

Head-to-head