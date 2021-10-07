Belgium vs France: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Belgium takes on France at the Juventus Stadium in Italy to see who will face Spain in the final of the UEFA Nations League.
Watch Italy vs Spain on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Spain beat Italy in the first semi-final on Wednesday, with the second semi-final seeing two more of Europe's biggest teams go head-to-head.
Editors' Picks
- From the NWSL to Australia and Venezuela: Allegations of sexual abuse in women’s football have become a ‘movement’
- Is Salah the best player in the world right now?
- Facing down Ronaldo and asking Messi for photos: How Emi Martinez became Argentina's cult hero
- All Of US: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show - Goal's new USWNT podcast heads into season two
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Belgium vs France
|Date
|October 7, 2021
|Times
|2:45pm ET, 11:45am PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), this year's Nations League Finals soccer games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|UniMas
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
Team news and rosters
|Position
|Belgium roster
|Goalkeepers
|Courtois, Mignolet, Casteels
|Defenders
|Alderweireld, Denayer, Boyata, Vertonghen, Meunier, Castagne
|Midfielders
|Witsel, De Bruyne, Tielemans, Carrasco, T Hazard, Vanaken, Dendoncker, Saelemaekers
|Forwards
|Lukaku, E Hazard, Lukebakio, De Ketelaere, Trossard, Batshuayi
Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has named a strong selection to travel to Italy for the Nations League finals.
Kevin De Bruyne is fit again to feature for the Red Devils, who should boast a potent attack with Romelu Lukaku looking to score another international goal to take him level with Gerd Muller in the all-time rankings.
Predicted Belgium starting XI: Courtois; Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen; Castagne, Witsel, Tielemans, Carrasco; E Hazard, De Bruyne; Lukaku.
|Position
|France roster
|Goalkeepers
|Lloris, Costil, Maignan
|Defenders
|Pavard, Kimpembe, Varane, Kounde, Dubois, Upamecano, Digne, L Hernandez, T Hernandez
|Midfielders
|Pogba, Tchouameni, Guendouzi, Rabiot, Veretout
|Forwards
|Griezmann, Martial, Mbappe, Diaby, Benzema, Ben Yedder
World champions France also has an impressive roster to choose from, but Didier Deschamps has chosen to leave Olivier Giroud out for the trip to Italy.
Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann will therefore be in line for a starting spot up front, with Kylian Mbappe expected to give pace to the forward line.
Predicted France starting XI: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernandez; Rabiot, Pogba, Tchouameni; Griezmann; Mbappe, Benzema.
Recent results and head-to-head
Last five results
|Belgium results
|France results
|Belarus 0-1 Belgium (Sep 8)
|France 2-0 Finland (Sep 7)
|Belgium 3-0 Czech Republic (Sep 5)
|Ukraine 1-1 France (Sep 4)
|Estonia 2-5 Belgium (Sep 2)
|France 1-1 Bosnia (Sep 1)
|Belgium 1-2 Italy (Jul 2)
|France 3-3 Switzerland (4-5 pen) (Jun 28)
|Belgium 1-0 Portugal (Jun 27)
|Portugal 2-2 France (Jun 23)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|7/10/2018
|France 1-0 Belgium
|6/7/2015
|France 3-4 Belgium
|8/14/2013
|Belgium 0-0 France
|11/15/2011
|France 0-0 Belgium
|2/18/2004
|Belgium 0-2 France