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Belgium vs Italy Match Preview

Belgium host Italy at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussles on Sunday night, in a UEFA Nations League Group A1 finale that could determine who finishes top of the table.

Mark van Bommel's team come into this one off a 1-2 away win at Turkey, and boast a record of three won and two lost while currently in third place trailing Italy and France by a point.

Italy travel to the Belgian capital having beaten France 3-1 at the San Siro, which gave them first place in the group.

Both teams have the chance to advance to the quarterfinals, and will be keeping an eye on what France do against Turkey.

Team News and Injury Latest

Belgium are managed by Mark van Bommel for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Roberto Mancini takes charge of Italy with no confirmed injury or suspension data available at this stage. Updates to the away squad will be provided as they emerge ahead of Sunday's match.

Head-to-Head Record and Recent Form

Belgium have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Those defeats came to France on both occasions, and Van Bommel's men have scored eight while conceding six.

Italy have won three, lost one and drawn one in this Nations League group campaign. They've scored 11 and conceded six, and currently top the charts level on points with France.

Belgium will take courage from having handed Italy their only defeat of the tournament via a 0-2 triumph in late September. Italy have generally gotten the better of the Belgians since, with three victories and one draw across the rest of their past five meetings.