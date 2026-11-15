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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoBelgium
Koning Boudewijnstadion
team-logoItaly
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Belgium vs Italy live streams: How to watch UEFA Nations League A soccer for free and without cable

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Belgium and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Today's soccer game between Belgium and Italy will be broadcast live on fubo Sports Network which viewers in the USA can watch live for free using a five day free Fubo trial.

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What Fubo plan is [CHANNEL] on?

You can find the fubo Sports Network on the following Fubo plan(s):

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Belgium vs Italy Match Preview

Belgium host Italy at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussles on Sunday night, in a UEFA Nations League Group A1 finale that could determine who finishes top of the table.

Mark van Bommel's team come into this one off a 1-2 away win at Turkey, and boast a record of three won and two lost while currently in third place trailing Italy and France by a point.

Italy travel to the Belgian capital having beaten France 3-1 at the San Siro, which gave them first place in the group.

Both teams have the chance to advance to the quarterfinals, and will be keeping an eye on what France do against Turkey.

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Team News and Injury Latest

Belgium are managed by Mark van Bommel for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Roberto Mancini takes charge of Italy with no confirmed injury or suspension data available at this stage. Updates to the away squad will be provided as they emerge ahead of Sunday's match.

Belgium vs Italy Probable lineups

4-3-3
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL
Formation
Italy crest
Italy
ITA
4-3-3
S. LammensS. LammensT. CastagneT. CastagneM. De CuyperM. De CuyperB. MecheleB. MecheleN. NgoyN. NgoyY. TielemansY. TielemansK. De BruyneK. De BruyneR. LaviaR. LaviaJ. DokuJ. Dokuteam-logoD. MoreiraC. De KetelaereC. De KetelaereG. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaG. ScalviniG. ScalviniM. PalestraM. PalestraR. CalafioriR. CalafioriA. BastoniA. BastoniN. BarellaN. BarellaS. TonaliS. TonaliI. DoumbiaI. DoumbiaA. VergaraA. VergaraF. EspositoF. EspositoF. DimarcoF. Dimarco
Italy crest
Italy
ITA
4-3-3
Belgium

Starting XI

Italy

Manager

  • M. van Bommel
  • R. Mancini

Head-to-Head Record and Recent Form

Belgium have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Those defeats came to France on both occasions, and Van Bommel's men have scored eight while conceding six.

Italy have won three, lost one and drawn one in this Nations League group campaign. They've scored 11 and conceded six, and currently top the charts level on points with France.

Belgium will take courage from having handed Italy their only defeat of the tournament via a 0-2 triumph in late September. Italy have generally gotten the better of the Belgians since, with three victories and one draw across the rest of their past five meetings.

Head to Head

BelgiumDrawItaly
1
1
3
UEFA Nations League A
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
0
Belgium badge
Belgium
BEL
2
FT
UEFA Nations League A
Belgium badge
Belgium
BEL
0
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
1
FT
UEFA Nations League A
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
2
Belgium badge
Belgium
BEL
2
FT
UEFA Nations League A
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
2
Belgium badge
Belgium
BEL
1
FT
European Championship
Belgium badge
Belgium
BEL
1
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
2
FT
6Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5
BEL

BEL - Form

ITA
W0-2
FRA
L0-1
TUR
W3-0
FRA
L4-1
TUR
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ITA

ITA - Form

BEL
L0-2
TUR
W1-4
FRA
D1-1
TUR
W3-1
FRA
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

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