Belgium vs Italy live streams: How to watch UEFA Nations League A soccer for free and without cable

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Belgium vs Italy Match Preview

Belgium host Italy at the Koning Boudewijnstadion in Brussels on Sunday in a UEFA Nations League A Group 1 fixture that carries genuine weight at the top of the table.

Italy arrive in Belgium off the back of a commanding 3-1 win over France at San Siro on Thursday. Francesco Pio Esposito scored twice — equalising in the 26th minute before converting a decisive penalty in the 75th — as Roberto Mancini's side turned an early deficit into a comfortable victory.

The Azzurri sit top of Group 1 with ten points, one ahead of Belgium, who secured their own three points on Thursday with a 2-1 win in Turkey courtesy of goals from Jeremy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere.

Mark van Bommel's side know a win in Brussels would send them through to the quarter-finals regardless of other results. For Italy, a draw or defeat still leaves them well placed, though Mancini has made clear he expects his players to go for the win.

The two sides met earlier in this Nations League campaign, with Belgium winning 2-0 in Italy in September. That result adds an edge to Sunday's rematch, with the Azzurri looking to settle the score on Belgian soil.

Romelu Lukaku could return from a hip problem to lead the Belgium attack, while Italy will look to Esposito to maintain the clinical form he showed against France.

Team News and Injury Latest

Mark van Bommel has not yet confirmed his starting line-up for Belgium. Romelu Lukaku missed the trip to Turkey with a hip problem, and his availability will be assessed ahead of kick-off. Further updates are expected in the hours before the match.

Roberto Mancini has also not named his Italy starting XI. The coaching staff will provide fitness updates closer to kick-off, and any injury or suspension news will be confirmed in due course.

Head-to-Head Record and Recent Form

The most recent meeting between these sides came on September 25, 2026, when Belgium won 2-0 away in Italy in the group stage of this same Nations League. Across the last five head-to-head matches, each side has won twice, with one draw. All five meetings took place in Nations League or European Championship competition between 2021 and 2026.

Belgium have won three and lost two of their last five Nations League matches, scoring eight goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win away to Turkey on Thursday. Earlier in the campaign, they beat Turkey 3-0 at home but suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to France.

Italy have won four and drawn one of their last five outings, scoring ten goals and conceding four. Their most recent result was the 3-1 win over France at San Siro. Before that, they drew 1-1 with France in Paris and beat Turkey 4-1 away in September.