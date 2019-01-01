Belgian and French clubs in race for Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau

The Witbank-born player, who represented Bafana Bafana at the 2019 Afcon finals in Egypt, is a wanted man in Europe

Belgian giants are reportedly leading the race for international Percy Tau's signature.

The 25-year-old forward, who is on the books of English side and Hove Albion, had a successful 2018/19 season in while playing for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on loan.

Tau established himself as one of the top performers in the European country's second tier, Proximus League and he was named Player of the Season.

According to English newspaper, The Argus, Brugge, who are campaigning in the top flight, Jupiler Pro League, are keen to sign the left-footed player on loan.

"Leading Belgian club Brugge are in the hunt to borrow Percy Tau."

"They face widespread competition across Europe to sign Albion's sought-after South African star."

"Several clubs from different parts of the continent have expressed an interest in Tau, The Argus understands," the Brighton and Hove-based publication reported.

Tau does not qualify for the United Kingdom (UK) work permit and South Africa's low Fifa ranking is one of the obstacles in the complicated process of securing a work permit for the skilful player.

The reigning Jupiler Pro League champions KRC are also said to be looking to sign the 2017/18 Premier Soccer League ( ) Player of the Season award winner.

"They include the side that finished second in Belgium's top flight, the Jupiler Pro League, to Genk last season."

"Tau will go out on loan again, not make a permanent move," the publication reported.

French side SC have also been linked with Tau, who grabbed 13 goals and 13 assists for Saint-Gilloise last season.