Beijing Guoan's Bakambu not disappointed by failed Barcelona move

The Congolese forward was close to joining the Catalan giants, but the deal never materialised

Beijing Guoan striker Cedric Bakambu has revealed he has no disappointments about not joining during the January transfer window.

With Luis Suarez out injured, the Blaugrana needed a replacement and the Congolese man was a candidate.

A deal never happened with Barca eventually settling for international Martin Braithwaite from .

Bakambu, however, found Barcelona's interest in him as "very flattering" and motivating as well.

"About FC Barcelona, ​​who wanted to buy me at the last winter transfer window, there was not even a disappointment," Bakambu told RFI.

"It would have been a nice bonus, I did not expect it, it was the last hours of the transfer window and I had other more concrete tracks, but it happened.

"In addition, being coveted by Barca is very flattering and motivates me for the future, because I always have in the back of my mind this come back in Europe.

"Knowing that such a stable coveted me tenfold my motivation. is not a retreat, I am only 29 years old!"

Bakambu joined Beijing Guoan from in 2018, and has scored 39 goals and provided 14 assists in 55 appearances.

He is yet to play in the Chinese this year which has been halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, which had its origins from the city of Wuhan, before spreading to other parts of the world.

While football leagues in Asia such as and have resumed, there is still no certain date for a return in , but Bakambu - who is presently outside the Far East country, is eagerly waiting for a return.

"China has its borders closed to foreigners for the moment, I can't go to Beijing, so I'm waiting for news," the 29-year-old continued.

"But I want to go back, since December it's been a long time. I have prepared myself, I am ready. I want to find the competition, I am a high-level sportsman. I miss it, and my club is out there right now."

Bakambu has previously played for Sochaux in and Bursaspor in .