Beckham, Evra and footballers around the world celebrate Christmas

The holidays are finally here, and players past and present have been busy getting into the festive spirit

It's Christmas!!!

The holidays are here again, with football fans the world over getting into the festive spirit and celebrating the most magical time of the year.

And while some have matches to prepare for, footballers are no different in enjoying themselves around December 25.

David Beckham, Patrice Evra and Gabriel Jesus are among the star names who have already been having some festive fun as the big day approaches...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pronti per lo spiedo bresciano 🍽🍖

A post shared by Andrea Pirlo Official (@andreapirlo21) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Buona vigilia amiciiiii 🎄🎅🏻🎉🥰❤️

A post shared by jessica Melena (@jessicamelena) on

EMBED ONLY Victor Lindelof Xmas

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas everyone!

A post shared by Bastian Schweinsteiger (@bastianschweinsteiger) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas 🎄 🎅

A post shared by Luís Figo (@luis__figo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

¡Feliz Navidad a todos! Merry Christmas! 🎄🎁🏆🥂🏆🎁🎄

A post shared by Sergio Ramos (@sergioramos) on

Merry Christmas, from everyone at Goal!

