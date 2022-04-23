Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from them

Bayern Munich take on Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in a Bundesliga match. These are the top two teams in the Bundesliga standings right now, with Bayern up by nine points over Dortmund.

These sides last met in December 2021, with Bayern pulling out the 3-2 win. Robert Lewandowski scored two goals for the winning side, while Kingsley Coman added one. On the Dortmund side, Julian Brandt and Erling Haaland each scored in the losing effort.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Date April 23, 2022 Times 12:30 pm ET, 9:30 am PT

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Bayern roster Goalkeepers Neuer, Ulreich, Fruchtl Defenders Upamecano, Richards, Sule, Pavard, Davies, Sarr, Hernandez, Nianzou, Feldhahn, Stanisic Midfielders Kimmich, Goretzka, Sabitzer, Roca, Tolisso, Musiala, Kern, Lawrence Forwards Gnabry, Lewandowski, Sane, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Copado, Tillman

Bayern enters this match having won four Bundesliga matches in a row, including Sunday’s 3-0 win over Arminia that saw Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala each score a goal, with the other score coming off an own goal.

But the FCB is also fresh off of a disappointing exit from the Champions League. The 2019-20 winners of the UEFA Champions League, Bayern lost in the quarter-finals for the second year in a row, falling by a 2-1 aggregate score to Villarreal.

Still, the team will claim its 32nd Bundesliga title with a win against Dortmund.

Projected Bayern Munich starting XI: Pavard, Nianzou, Upamecano, Richards, Kimmich, Goretzka, Sane, Muller, Gnabry, Lewandowski; Neuer.

Position Dortmund roster Goalkeepers Kobel, Hitz, Drljaca Defenders Coulibaly, Zagadou, Guerreiro, Schulz, Hummels, Akanji, Meunier, Pongracic, Rothe, Semic, Maloney Midfielders Reyna, Dahoud, Hazard, Brandt, Reiner, Bellingham, Can, Witsel, Passlack, Wolf, Gurpuz, Bynoe-Gittens, Papadopoulos Forwards Haaland, Reus, Moukoko, Malen, Tigges

The last team to win the Bundesliga that wasn’t Bayern Munich? Dortmund, which won the 2011-12 title, its second in a row at the time. But Bayern has won the last nine.

Dortmund was dominant in its most recent match, piling on the goals against Wolfsburg to the tune of a 6-1 victory. The team was up 5-0 at the half. Erling Haaland scored a pair of goals in the victory.

At the European level, Dortmund had a disappointing year. After qualifying for the Champions League, the team finished third in its group, which sent it to the Europa League. But the team lost in the knockout round play-off against Rangers, ending its international season back in February.

Projected Dortmund starting XI: Can, Akanji, Zagadou, Wolf, Witsel, Bellingham, Rothe, Brandt, Reus, Haaland; Kobel

Last five results

Bayern Munich results Dortmund results Arminia 0-3 Bayern Munich (Apr 17) Dortmund 6-1 Wolfsburg (Apr 16) Bayern Munich 1-1 Villarreal (Apr 12) Stuttgart 0-2 Dortmund (Apr 8) Bayern Munich 1-0 Augsburg (Apr 9) Dortmund 1-4 RB Leipzig (Apr 2) Villarreal 1-0 Bayern Munich (Apr 6) Koln 1-1 Dortmund (Mar 20) Freiburg 1-4 Bayern Munich (Apr 2) Mainz 0-1 Dortmund (Mar 16)

Head-to-head