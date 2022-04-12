Bayern Munich vs Villarreal: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from them

Bayern Munich will be out for a comeback victory to make it to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals when they host Villarreal in their quarter-final second leg at Allianz Arena in Germany on Tuesday.

The Bavarian giants were sunk by the Yellow Submarine in a shock first leg loss in Spain, and now must come from behind in order to secure their spot in the last four and keep their European dreams alive.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Bayern roster Goalkeepers Neuer, Ulreich, Fruchtl Defenders Upamecano, Richards, Sule, Pavard, Davies, Sarr, Hernandez, Nianzou, Feldhahn, Stanisic Midfielders Kimmich, Goretzka, Sabitzer, Roca, Tolisso, Musiala, Kern, Lawrence Forwards Gnabry, Lewandowski, Sane, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Copado, Tillman

Few would have anticipated last week's defeat despite their hosts' penchant for big results in Europe over the past few years, and now the onus is on Bayern Munich to respond on their own turf.

Despite the disadvantage they will remain favourites to win, but with just a one-goal victory over Augsburg in the interim, do they have enough tricks up their sleeve?

Predicted Bayern starting XI: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski.

Position Villarreal roster Goalkeepers Asenjo, Rulli, Iker Defenders Mario, Albiol, Torres, Foyth, Estupinan, A. Moreno, Mandi, Aurier, De la Fuente, Cabrera Midfielders Parejo, Capoue, Iborra, Chukwueze, Trigueros, Lo Celso, Coquelin, Pena, Gomez, Pedraza, Iosifov, Garcia, Ruiz Forwards G. Moreno, Alccer, Danjuma, Dia, Pino, Jackson, Arana

The Europa League holders have not looked back since last season's triumph over Manchester United, but they will know it is far from plain sailing to reach the last four, particularly in Munich.

The Yellow Submarine will hope they can pull a shock out of the bag two weeks running in order to make it through to the semi-finals.

Predicted Villarreal starting XI: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Parejo, Coquelin, Capoue; Lo Celso; Moreno, Danjuma

Last five results

Bayern Munich results Villarreal results Bayern Munich 1-0 Augsburg (Apr 9) Villarreal 1-1 Athletic Club (Apr 9) Villarreal 1-0 Bayern Munich (Apr 6) Villarreal 1-0 Bayern Munich (Apr 6) Freiburg 1-4 Bayern Munich (Apr 2) Levante 2-0 Villarreal (Apr 2) Bayern Munich 4-0 Union Berlin (Mar 19) Cadiz 1-0 Villarreal (Mar 20) Hoffenheim 1-1 Bayern Munich (Mar 12) Juventus 0-3 Villarreal (Mar 16)

Head-to-head