'I can live with that'- Thomas Tuchel's fiery rant at Lothar Matthaus played down by Bayern legend after demolition of Borussia Dortmund

Lothar Matthaus has dismissed tension between himself and Thomas Tuchel after Bayern Munich thrashed Borussia Dortmund.

WHAT HAPPENED? Matthaus and Dietmar Hamann were critical of Tuchel's tenure in charge of Bayern after the Bundesliga champions crashed out of the DFB-Pokal at the hands of third-tier Saarbrucken. After Bayern beat Dortmund 4-0 on Saturday, Tuchel hit back.

WHAT THEY SAID: Tuchel said, before leaving the interview early: "Can I quote Lothar and Didi? For a team with no further development and a bad relationship between coach and players, that was alright today, I'd say. I'm sure the experts will tell you the rest themselves."

In response, Bayern legend Matthaus said to Sky: "Everyone has their own point of view, and I think I’m trying to deal with it correctly. If he [Tuchel] was serious, then he can be serious. I can live with that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Life at Bayern has not all been plain sailing since Tuchel replaced Julian Nagelsmann as coach in March. Saturday's win was arguably Bayern's best performance of his short tenure and ensured they stayed two points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

WHAT NEXT FOR TUCHEL AND BAYERN? Bayern could secure a place in the last-16 of the Champions League if they beat Galatasaray at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.