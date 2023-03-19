Bayern Munich have no need to fear Erling Haaland ahead of Man City Champions League clash, Germany legend claims

Lothar Matthaus believes that Bayern Munich should not be afraid of Erling Haaland ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City.

  • Bayern need not fear Haaland
  • Haaland has never won against Bayern
  • Scored back-to-back hat-tricks

WHAT HAPPENED? The German legend brought up the striker's record against Bayern Munich to make his point that club need not worry ahead of their crunch Champions League quarter-final fixture. During his time at Borussia Dortmund, Haaland appeared in seven matches against Bayern where he scored five times. BVB lost all seven games when the Norwegian was on their side.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on Sky Germany, Matthaus said: "Haaland played against Bayern more often and scored less. You don't need to be afraid of him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The City forward is in red-hot form at the moment having scored eight goals in his last two matches. He has netted 42 goals for the Cityzens in 37 appearances this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Pep Guardiola's side will be next seen in action on April 1 when they take on Liverpool in the Premier League.

