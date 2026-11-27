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Bayern Munich have officially confirmed that Joshua Kimmich will not face disciplinary action following his recent public criticism of the club's hierarchy. The German international had spoken out regarding the management's handling of Jamal Musiala, sparking rumors of a potential rift behind the scenes at the Allianz Arena.

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No fine for outspoken Kimmich

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund has moved to de-escalate tensions within the club by confirming that Kimmich will not be sanctioned for his recent comments. The versatile midfielder had made headlines by publicly questioning the club's leadership following their perceived lack of protection for young star Musiala. Despite the potential for internal friction, the club has decided against imposing a financial penalty on the 31-year-old.

Freund addressed the situation during a media briefing, stating that Kimmich will receive "no fine" for his remarks, according to Sky Germany. "We never discussed that, and imposing a fine was never a topic of conversation. We've got intense, important weeks ahead. We need all our energy for that. It's a challenging time, but good things can also come from these times. We'll come through this spell. That's what we're focused on. We're concentrating on the next games - we've got a lot in a short space of time," Freund stated

The head coach prioritizes Hamburg clash

While the boardroom navigates the fallout from Kimmich’s interview, head coach Vincent Kompany is determined to insulate his squad from the surrounding noise. Ahead of a critical Bundesliga encounter against Hamburg, the Belgian manager insisted that the Musiala debate is not a topic of conversation within his team. He is demanding a professional response following a disappointing 1-2 defeat to Lille in the Champions League.

Kompany was blunt when asked about the distractions, stating: "I have to disappoint you, that doesn't occupy everyone. There is a total priority: that is Bayern against HSV, that's all that counts."

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Kompany coy on Musiala starting spot

Regarding the availability of Musiala himself, Kompany remained non-committal about whether the playmaker would return to the starting lineup immediately. Both Musiala and Luis Diaz are nearing full fitness, but the coaching staff is wary of rushing them back given the lack of depth elsewhere in the team. Kompany highlighted that the "entire squad" would be necessary to navigate the high workload of the coming weeks.

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The manager is expecting his players to show grit in Hamburg to erase the memory of their European setback. "We just have to see that the team fights, is ready to win this game too. That costs a lot of strength and energy now. And my role as coach is that we get points. This game is totally important for us," he concluded.

Navigating a major injury crisis

The pressure on Kompany is compounded by an extensive injury list that has depleted his squad options. Key figures such as Harry Kane, Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies, and Manuel Neuer are currently sidelined, leaving the coach with significant holes to fill. Despite these absences, Kompany refused to use the medical situation as a crutch for poor performance.

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"We have a reality, we have 130 goals not in the squad. Nevertheless, we have the same demand — we want to win," Kompany explained. He shifted the focus away from individual stars toward collective responsibility, noting: "At the moment we only have one superstar — the team. My focus is on this superstar."