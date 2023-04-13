Bayern Munich confirm Sadio Mane SUSPENDED for Bundesliga clash over ‘misconduct’ after Man City quarter-final

- Banned for one match following altercation
- Misses Hoffeheim clash
- Also handed fine
WHAT HAPPENED? The pair clashed on and off the field during Bayern's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, with Mane reported to have punched Sane in the face after the game. After considering their options the Bavarian club moved swiftly, banning Mane for a game and handing down a fine.
WHAT THEY SAID: Bayern's statement read: "Sadio Mane 31, will not be included in the FC Bayern squad for this Saturday's home match against 1899 Hoffenheim. This is due to his misconduct after Bayern's Champions League match at Manchester City. Mane will also be given a fine."
WHAT NEXT: Bayern will continue their title push this Saturday without their star summer signing when they take on Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena.