Bayern Munich chief Rouven Kasper claims Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund is now 'as strong as' Real Madrid and Barcelona's El Clasico

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Bayern Munich director of sales and marketing Rouven Kasper believes the global appeal of Germany's showpiece fixture against Borussia Dortmund now rivals Spain's famous showdown between Real Madrid and Barcelona. The two Bundesliga heavyweights meet at the Allianz Arena on Saturday evening, locked together on 17 points at the top.

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Marketing chief hails German showpiece

Kasper has placed the 141st competitive meeting between Germany's two biggest clubs on the same commercial footing as Spanish football's premier rivalry. Saturday's encounter pits the only two unbeaten sides in the 2026-27 Bundesliga against each other after both recorded five wins and two draws from seven games. That title-race jeopardy has further heightened international demand for the most-played fixture in German professional football.

Global audience doubles standard figures

Bayern hold the upper hand in recent meetings, losing just one of their last 17 clashes against Dortmund across all competitions and completing a league double over their rivals last season. With both sides currently locked at the top of the table, club officials are eager to capitalise on the fixture's growing international profile.

As quoted by Bulinews, Kasper said: "For us [at Bayern Munich] it's not just Bayern versus Dortmund. We're really trying to build a brand around Der Klassiker. You have had El Classico [FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid in La Liga], which everyone knows for decades, and we are as strong as the El Classico.

"It's the biggest game of the season and we play it twice a season. But also you see it's not just big in Germany [that it's a popular game] but also internationally too.

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"The viewership is double the amount of a standard Bundesliga Topspiel game [on Saturday evening]. So there is really big focus on this match because the two strongest teams are playing against eachother."

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Attacking style drives overseas appeal

Saturday's clash features a clear contrast between the league's most prolific attack and its tightest defence. Bayern lead the division with 25 goals - 18 of which came across their opening three home games - while Dortmund have conceded a league-low four goals and kept five clean sheets in seven matches.

Highlighting how the teams' playing styles attract broadcasters worldwide, Kasper added: "This, you also feel comes into the international viewership. The match will be broadcast in over 200 countries which is important for us, because they see this very active [style of] football.

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"The Bundesliga is known for [this style] and we focus on this as the Bundesliga. We are advertising this heavily with campaigns for Der Klassiker all around the world. We are doing this to broadcasting partners as well."

Kane returns for top-of-table clash

Rested during Wednesday's 6-1 DFB-Pokal win over Magdeburg, Bayern striker Harry Kane returns on Saturday for his first match since winning the Ballon d'Or on Monday. Head coach Vincent Kompany will remain absent from the dugout as he recovers at home after being discharged from hospital in midweek. Victory in Munich will hand either unbeaten team outright control at the top of the Bundesliga standings.