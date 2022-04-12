Bayern Munich crash out of Champions League as Villarreal stun German giants with late quarter-final winner

Dan Bernstein
Getty Images

The Bundesliga side surrendered a late goal at home to seal their European elimination

Bayern Munich have crashed out of the Champions League with a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Villarreal in the second leg of the quarter-final on Tuesday.

Samu Chukwueze netted the 88th-minute winner for the Yellow Submarine, who are now on to the semi-final as their magical European campaign continues.

Robert Lewandowski had levelled the aggregate score earlier in the game at Allianz Arena before Chukwueze's stunner.

Watch: Villarreal's stunning winner

More to come...

