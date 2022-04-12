Bayern Munich crash out of Champions League as Villarreal stun German giants with late quarter-final winner
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Bayern Munich have crashed out of the Champions League with a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Villarreal in the second leg of the quarter-final on Tuesday.
Samu Chukwueze netted the 88th-minute winner for the Yellow Submarine, who are now on to the semi-final as their magical European campaign continues.
Robert Lewandowski had levelled the aggregate score earlier in the game at Allianz Arena before Chukwueze's stunner.
Editors' Picks
- The best goalkeeper in the world? Why Courtois is as important to Real Madrid as Benzema
- In-form De Bruyne stepping up to lead Man City’s fight against ‘same stuff’ Champions League failures
- Villarreal star Torres ready to join one of Europe’s elite clubs after silencing Lewandowski
- Maurits Kjaergaard: The Kaka-inspired teenager shining at Salzburg
Watch: Villarreal's stunning winner
More to come...
For permanent access to GOAL's Champions League newsletter, sign-up free here.