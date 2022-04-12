Bayern Munich crash out of Champions League as Villarreal stun German giants with late quarter-final winner

Bayern Munich have crashed out of the Champions League with a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Villarreal in the second leg of the quarter-final on Tuesday.

Samu Chukwueze netted the 88th-minute winner for the Yellow Submarine, who are now on to the semi-final as their magical European campaign continues.

Robert Lewandowski had levelled the aggregate score earlier in the game at Allianz Arena before Chukwueze's stunner.

Watch: Villarreal's stunning winner

VILLARREAL STUN BAYERN IN THE 88TH MINUTE. 😱 pic.twitter.com/dyMuKkG8ft — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 12, 2022

VILLARRAEL HAVE SNATCHED IT LATE IN MUNICH!! 😱



Samuel Chukwueze comes off the bench and scores huge goal for Unai Emery's side.



Bayern are heading out of the Champions League!#UCL pic.twitter.com/bPZHoo6yrX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 12, 2022

More to come...

