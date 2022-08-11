Bayern have wowed with their new third kit 🂡

The new Bayern Munich 2022-23 third kit has launched and is already getting rave reviews on social media. Fans think it's better than both the home kit and white and gold kit away kit, and we think we agree. It's an instant classic. A must have. A do not sleep. The kit will be worn for the club's Champions League matches this season.

It's inspired by the traditional Bavarian card game 'Schafkopf', featuring the symbols of the card colours of acorn (club), grass (spade), heart, and bells (diamonds), which sit within rhombuses throughout the black and red shirt. Like the home shirt, the club's motto 'Mia San Mia' sits on the back of the neck.

Schafkopf is a game that is a Bayern tradition and has now been immortalised on the third kit, one that we think is a solid contender for the third kit of the season. Bayern and adidas have also checked the box for sustainability as the third kit is made from 100% recycled materials in the fight to end plastic waste.

Bayern Munich 2022-23 Third kit price & how to buy

The Bayern Munich 2022-23 third kit was launched on August 11 and is available to buy from adidas and the FC Bayern club store. Here's a look at all the items available:

