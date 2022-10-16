Bayern CEO Kahn reveals that 'world-class' Mane did not consider offers from any other club

Oliver Kahn has insisted that Sadio Mane had only Bayern Munich in his mind when he opted to leave Liverpool this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Senegalese forward joined the reigning Bundesliga champions in a €41 million (£35m/$43m) move from Liverpool. There were several other European heavyweights who were keen to get him on board. His agent informed him of the enquiries but he felt that Bayern was the right club. Recently, Bayern CEO, Kahn, echoed his thoughts in the club's annual general meeting.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'd like to extend a warm welcome to FC Bayern for Sadio Mané. He only wanted to come to us from Liverpool and not to any other club. I'm convinced we'll have a lot of joy with this world-class player in the years to come," he stated.

"The same applies to Matthijs de Ligt - a player whom almost every top club in Europe wanted to sign, but only wanted to join us," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane has not quite been at his best for the German champions, despite netting eight goals through 15 appearances, and admits that such a dramatic career change has taken some getting used to. Mane has also been handed the unenviable task of replacing Robert Lewandowski up front for Die Roten.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE? The AFCON winner will hope to add to his tally when Bayern take on Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday.